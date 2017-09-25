Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner's Rep Confirms That Kylie Jenner IS Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

It's all going on.

Monday, September 25, 2017 - 16:28

Even though Kris Jenner has been keeping shtum about reports that daughter Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child, Caitlyn Jenner has come forward to officially confirm the news via her rep. 

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner proved she's literal royalty when it comes to selfies...

According to The Sun, Caitlyn has cleared up those is she/isn't she rumours once and for all. "All I can tell you is that it was some time ago," the rep responded. 

This all comes amid reports that Caitlyn was blindsided with the news about her youngest daughter's pregnancy.

A source told the newspaper: "Caitlyn had to find out that Kylie was pregnant just like everyone else — from the internet. She was heartbroken that her own daughter wouldn’t confide something so serious to her first.

Getty

“Of course Caitlyn will get over it and she will be there for her daughter and granddaughter. The fact is, Kylie was just worried about Caitlyn's reaction and then the news leaked out much quicker than she expected - before she had the chance to speak to her."

Meanwhile a seperate source told Hollywood Life that Caitlyn is less-than-thrilled about the baby news, and wishes that Kylie had given it a good few years before having children. 

"Caitlyn was really shocked and disappointed to learn that Kylie is pregnant. She thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship."

Copyright [Getty]

This is all kind of awkward timing, considering Kris Jenner only recently announced to Ryan Seacrest that Kylie "isn't confirming anything" about the pregnancy rumours. Hmm. 

So there it is guys. Kylie Jenner is actually pregnant and we can all expect a baby clothing line and a bunch of adorable Instagram uploads at some point in 2018.

 

 

