Kris Jenner Has Actually Offered To Be A Surrogate For Kim Kardashian

Lucy Bacon
Monday, May 22, 2017 - 09:31

Kris Jenner may already have six kids of her own, but that doesn’t mean she’s not up for playing surrogate to Kim Kardashian’s third child.

The momager explained in Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she would totally do it if Kim wanted her to.

When asked by Kim if she would carry her next baby, Kris replied: “If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds, I really would.”

Adding: “But it’s really dangerous.”

But she wasn’t the only family member to offer up their womb, with Kourtney also piping up.

“I already offered myself so don’t act like you’re the only Mother Theresa in here,” she teased.

This wasn’t even the weirdest part of the episode, as Kris later received a letter from a mysterious European aristocrat who wanted to purchase her eggs.

“My client and his wife have tried unsuccessfully for years to have their own children, and request herein the opportunity to speak with you about egg donation,” the letter read.

“Your impressive track record in producing successful and outstanding offspring has attracted my client’s interest in your genetics. He and his wife believe that an offspring with your DNA will fit seamlessly into their royal lineage.”

Literally what are their lives.

