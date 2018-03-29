Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Has Reportedly Gone Off Stormi's Name Because Of Porn Star Stormy Daniels

Kylie Jenner's daughter shares the same name as a porn star who recently claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, March 29, 2018 - 09:57

When Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott first revealed the name of their daughter, Stormi Webster, their choice was met with a mixed reception. But it seems it's been a total grower, and we just couldn't imagine her being called anything else.

However, now it's been reported that Grandma Kris Jenner has kinda gone off the little one's weather-themed title after recent reports involving the porn star, Stormy Daniels.

Hit play on the video to see Stormi Webster's most adorable moments so far...

Stormy, who was formerly known as Stephanie Clifford, hit headlines recently after coming forward about an alleged affair with US President Donald Trump.

Well, now Radar Online is reporting that Kris is pretty sick of seeing her granddaughter's name in the press, despite the slight variation on the spelling: "Kris Jenner thought the name ‘Stormi’ was cute for Kylie’s baby back in February, when she was born, but now she hates it,” revealed an unnamed source.

They added: "Names are a huge thing in the Kardashian-Jenner family. They wait weeks to release the names of their babies so they can run to the copyright office and protect it for future licensing deals.

"It’s really kind of funny that another ‘Stormy’ came along and made it the most famous porn star name in the world," they continued.

Copyright/Kylie Jenner

Something tells us Kris isn't finding it too funny.

The sneaky source continued: "She’s horrified and is hoping the scandal will go away so their Stormi can reclaim the name... Baby names are money to them, and this name was just bad timing, let’s face it."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

We for one are still totally loving the unique name.

Now take a look at the video to see Kylie Jenner's pregnancy and all the life-changing events celebs kept a secret from us...

