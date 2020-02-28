Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Reveals Which Of Her Daughters Will Be Next To Have A Baby

Is it Kendall Jenner's turn?

Friday, February 28, 2020 - 09:51

Kris Jenner has opened up about which member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is most likely to get pregnant next.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was tasked with finishing off sentences relating to her children’s lives.

Getty

When the statement popped up: “My next grandchild will come from…,” Kris immediately jumped in with: “Kourtney, or maybe Kylie. Maybe Kendall!”

Fans were a little confused about her ranking, which seems to suggest that Kourt’s relationship with boyfriend Younes Bendjima is more serious than everyone thought. 

Getty

As for Kylie, the 64-year-old insisted that she doesn’t know where her relationship with Travis Scott currently stands: “I don’t know if they’re back together. They’re just great co-parenters.”

In the same interview, Kris explained that Kourtney is still part of the KUWTK family, even though it had been reported that she was leaving the series: “She’s filming again. I think she just needed a little bit of a break. 

Getty

“You know how we all hit a tipping point? And she hit a wall and she was frustrated,” Kris said. “She felt underappreciated that her sisters didn’t understand her boundaries. So I think after taking a little bit of time off, she’s seen the light.”

As most people will know, Kendall is the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who hasn’t had a child yet. She’s previously indicated that she’d love to start a family but isn’t planning on doing so “anytime soon.”

 

