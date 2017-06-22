Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner's Latest Gym Selfie Has Left Everyone Screaming Photoshop At Her

Well not literally, obvs.

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 12:32

Kris Jenner thought she'd get some life admin done on Instagram this week by posting a quick #ad for some weight loss tea, only it's kind of completely backfired.

You see one of the requirements for such a post seems to be to wear as little clothing as possible, you know, to prove that the product actually works.

#ad People always ask me how I stay in shape and looking so good. I detox regularly, especially pre-summer. @flattummytea is my this year's summer must-have and uhhh, I feel amazing (go get some today, there’s a 20% off sale on!)

So with her hand on her hip and wearing an itsy bitsy leather look sports bra, Kris does her best 'look how thin I am' pose. Only there's something not quite right about this pic, well, according to fans anyway.

If you look closely, Kris' arm has seemingly been altered to look smaller with their being some weird smudge lines happening, as well as the wonky furniture in the background.

Of course fans were quick to point out her error, commenting: "You can see the machine behind you is wonky and blurry…," "Bro this is way to edited. Wtf" and "I think maybe she needs to tone it down on the editing if she wants it to be believable."

The moment I realized I matched @kimkardashian @kkwbeauty packaging perfectly. Kim painted the walls in her house to match her packaging for her launch!! #perfectionist #workethic #beautiful #flawless #proudmama dress: @fendi #nudeonnudeonnude

Let's be honest, Kris, you look incredible enough without the photoshop, so maybe next time just stick with a filter like the rest of us.

