Kris Jenner's Latest Gym Selfie Has Left Everyone Screaming Photoshop At Her

Kris Jenner thought she'd get some life admin done on Instagram this week by posting a quick #ad for some weight loss tea, only it's kind of completely backfired.

You see one of the requirements for such a post seems to be to wear as little clothing as possible, you know, to prove that the product actually works.

So with her hand on her hip and wearing an itsy bitsy leather look sports bra, Kris does her best 'look how thin I am' pose. Only there's something not quite right about this pic, well, according to fans anyway.

If you look closely, Kris' arm has seemingly been altered to look smaller with their being some weird smudge lines happening, as well as the wonky furniture in the background.

Of course fans were quick to point out her error, commenting: "You can see the machine behind you is wonky and blurry…," "Bro this is way to edited. Wtf" and "I think maybe she needs to tone it down on the editing if she wants it to be believable."

Let's be honest, Kris, you look incredible enough without the photoshop, so maybe next time just stick with a filter like the rest of us.