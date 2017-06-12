Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart And Taylor Lautner Had A Mini Twilight Reunion

AND LOOK HOW HAPPY THEY ARE.

Lucy Bacon
Monday, June 12, 2017 - 14:29

Let’s all take a second to ignore the fact that the real world is a bit of a nightmare, and instead focus on this incredible photo of Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner.

The Twilight besties reunited at the Moschino Resort collection fashion show after-party in LA recently, and honestly they just couldn’t have looked happier.

Long gone are the days of Jacob and Bella almost sort of getting it on, with them now all grown up without a rumour in sight. Ah, the relief. 

What do we think the chances are of them having spent the entire evening discussing bringing the franchise back are? Robert Pattinson only touched about the subject back in April infact. 

"Anything where there's a mass audience — or seemingly an audience for it — I always like the idea of subverting people's expectations," he told Yahoo. "There could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun.”

Yes R-Patz. That COULD be quite fun.

