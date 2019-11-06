Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart Just Revealed She Wanted To Marry Robert Pattinson At One Point

"I’ve never really been the most casual person"

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 - 09:53

Kristen Stewart has opened up about her relationship with Robert Pattinson during the mania of the Twilight franchise.

The actor made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show where she spilled the tea about their high-profile romance. Kristen explained how forming a connection with someone in the public eye makes certain aspects of a relationship more difficult.

Getty

“You deprive yourself of so many experiences,” she said. “We didn’t walk down the street holding hands because we were like, ‘We don’t wanna give it to ’em.’ But then, we didn’t get to walk down the street holding hands and it sucked.” 

“I’ve actually never been allowed to just say what happened, because I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention seeker. We were together for years, that was my first [love],” she explained, adding that Rob is still “the best.”

Getty

When Howard Stern asked if she ever considered marrying him, Kristen replied: “I don’t know. I wanted to...yeah, no, I’ve never been in....

“I’m not a super-duper traditionalist, but at the same time...every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never really been the most casual person.”

Kristen Stewart Assures Fans Her “Twilight” Romance Was Real

"There is nothing like feeling sure about anything because we don’t know anything, and that is the only thing that you can feel like you know, that if you’re in love with someone," 

In the same interview, Kristen revealed that she’s properly fallen for current girlfriend Dylan Meyer and “can’t f**king wait” to propose when the time is right.

