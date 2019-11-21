Get Your Fan Questions In For KSI!

In just one week this November, KSI dropped a brand new track, 'Down Like That' featuring Rick Ross, Lil Baby and S-X, landed an Official UK Singles Chart Top 20 single and beat Logan Paul in what's become known as the biggest event in internet history.

Naturally we have questions and he's going to answer them on MTV Asks soon!

Now's your chance to ask the YouTube sensation anything. So if you want to know how he got to claim the the third most-followed music channel on YouTube, who he's dialling up for his next collab or how he got his bod boxing ring ready, get your fingers ready.

All you have to do is enter it into the form below, and if your question is picked, you’ll be able to see him answer it on MTV Asks KSI, airing soon on MTV Music. Good luck!