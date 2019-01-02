Kyle Christie

Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life

The former Geordie Shore star gave his lass a sweet shoutout in his end of year roundup.

Wednesday, January 2, 2019 - 14:21

2019 has a lot to live up to for former Geordie Shore star Kyle Christie, and that's because the past year has been the 'best' of his life so far.

And the lad said it's especially thanks to his fellow Geordie girlfriend, Vicky Turner, who he met in 2018.

Play the video to see Scotty T's new girlfriend, Chloe Elizabeth's, hottest Instagram moments...

Kyle shared a number of Instagram stories recapping his year, and it was clear that Vicky made it a proper belter for him.

The former Miss Newcastle lass is a model, a VIP manager at Tup Tup Palace in Newcastle and she has a degree in Journalism.

instagram/vickelizabethx

Basically, she's a pretty impressive lass! And Kyle seems to know he's found a proper gem.

"2018 has honestly been the best year of my life. Thank you to everyone that's been a part of it," he wrote.

Instagram/vickelizabethx

Kyle added: "Especially you @vickyelizabethx," alongside a sweet snap of them at London's Winter Wonderland over Christmas.

And Vicky felt exactly the same way, as she reflected on her highs from 2018 (which included scoring her first two magazine covers), she wrote: "And to top it all off I met this one," next to another cute couple selfie.

instagram/kylecgshore

It seems love was in the air towards the back end of last year, as Kyle's castmate Scotty T also took to social media to show off his new lass, Chloe.

We're not sure what they're putting in the toon's water rn, but we're so here for all the romance.

instagram/vickelizabethx

Here's to more love in 2019!

 

Latest News

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding
What Your New Year’s Resolution Says About You
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Apparently Expecting Their Fourth Child
LittleBigPlanet
7 Games You WON’T BELIEVE Are 10 Years Old This Year
Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
6 Nutrition Brands You Need In Your Life
Lana Del Rey Announces New Single Title And Release Date For Next Week
Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Your 2019 Horoscopes Are Here
Pretty Little Liars Actor Shay Mitchell Reveals She Had A Miscarriage In 2018
Kylie Jenner Is Kicking Off 2019 With Icy Blue Hair And It’s Fully Unmissable
Spider-Man
The Best Video Games Of 2018
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in Paris
Josh Ritchie Spoils Charlotte Crosby With Ridiculously Romantic NYE Surprise
5 Fitness Trends You Need To Try In 2019
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks pilots
TOWIE's Pete Wicks Has A Major Appearance In Vicky Pattison: The Break Up
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Shares Screenshot Of Her First Ever Texts With Jacob Blyth
Converted Mill, Stoke Ferry
Pimp My Staycation: Stay In A Converted Windmill
Holly Hagan and her boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Embraces 'WAG' Life With Jacob Blyth
Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry Is Desperate To Borrow *This* Outfit From Sophie Kasaei And It’s Bold

More From Kyle Christie

Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 18
Kyle Christie
Kyle Christie Chops Off His 'Mop' | MTV Celeb
Kyle Christie haircut
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Debuts Drastic New Hair After Chopping Off The 'Mop'
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
The Geordie Shore Cast Were Shook When Holly Hagan And Kyle Christie Came Face To Face Again
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Fans Are Losing It As Geordie Shore’s Kyle Christie Compares His Head To THIS Iconic Animated Character
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Breaks Down Over Her Ex Kyle Christie After Her Return To The House
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Finally Returns To The Family With Big Promises: “Those F*ckers Aren’t Going To Know What’s Hit Them!”
The Geordie Shore Lads&#039; fittest topless Instagram pics: Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers, Scotty T
Geordie Shore Lads’ Best Ever Topless Instagram Pics
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets

Trending Articles

Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Shares Screenshot Of Her First Ever Texts With Jacob Blyth
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in Paris
Josh Ritchie Spoils Charlotte Crosby With Ridiculously Romantic NYE Surprise
Holly Hagan and her boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Embraces 'WAG' Life With Jacob Blyth
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks pilots
TOWIE's Pete Wicks Has A Major Appearance In Vicky Pattison: The Break Up
Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
Kylie Jenner Is Kicking Off 2019 With Icy Blue Hair And It’s Fully Unmissable
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Apparently Expecting Their Fourth Child
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding
Pretty Little Liars Actor Shay Mitchell Reveals She Had A Miscarriage In 2018
Your 2019 Horoscopes Are Here