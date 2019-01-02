Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life

2019 has a lot to live up to for former Geordie Shore star Kyle Christie, and that's because the past year has been the 'best' of his life so far.

And the lad said it's especially thanks to his fellow Geordie girlfriend, Vicky Turner, who he met in 2018.

Kyle shared a number of Instagram stories recapping his year, and it was clear that Vicky made it a proper belter for him.

The former Miss Newcastle lass is a model, a VIP manager at Tup Tup Palace in Newcastle and she has a degree in Journalism.

Basically, she's a pretty impressive lass! And Kyle seems to know he's found a proper gem.

"2018 has honestly been the best year of my life. Thank you to everyone that's been a part of it," he wrote.

Kyle added: "Especially you @vickyelizabethx," alongside a sweet snap of them at London's Winter Wonderland over Christmas.

And Vicky felt exactly the same way, as she reflected on her highs from 2018 (which included scoring her first two magazine covers), she wrote: "And to top it all off I met this one," next to another cute couple selfie.

It seems love was in the air towards the back end of last year, as Kyle's castmate Scotty T also took to social media to show off his new lass, Chloe.

We're not sure what they're putting in the toon's water rn, but we're so here for all the romance.

Here's to more love in 2019!