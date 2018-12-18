Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Debuts Drastic New Hair After Chopping Off The 'Mop'

Former Geordie Shore lad Kyle Christie recently said adios to his super long locks.

The lad went to see Sam Bentham at his barbers (you might remember him from series 14), and he sorted his barnet right out.

Play the video to watch Kyle Christie's drastic hair transformation...

Kyle documented the drastic before and after in the video above. After the chop, he wrote: "Finally got the mop chopped.....No more looking like a Yetti 😂 Big thanks to @sambentham22 mans naughty on the snips ✂️."

But he recently revealed that his new short do is harder to control than his old "mop."

instagram/kylechristie

Sharing a pic of his new look, he wrote: "This short hair shit is harder to control than that mop 😂."

Buuut fans reckon the extra styling effort is worth it, as they took to the comments section to compliment him.

"Seriously sexy as f*ck with the clean ass cut!! 😍," wrote one person.

Another person wrote: "😍😍 looks amazing though," while a fourth dropped the comment: "So handsome!!"

instagram/kylechristie

Kyle recently made headlines after coming face to face with his ex, Holly Hagan, on Geordie Shore.

The lad apologised to Holly for what went on between them in the relationship, telling her: "I’m sorry for everything that happened and I’m sorry for everything that happened outside the house, inside the house, it’s fine."

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Holly admitted to Kyle: "I lost a lot of myself in the relationship and I never want her to do that," before adding: "(You were a) young lad in a relationship who doesn’t really want to be in the relationship."

While we're not holding out on them becoming best mates again, at least the air was cleared.

Now don't forget to catch the Geordie Shore series finale when it airs Tuesday night at 10pm on MTV!