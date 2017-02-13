10 Outfits Nobody But Kylie Jenner Could Ever Leave The House In
Don't even think about attempting it
There are certain outfit combinations that most people in the world would steer clear of, because being caught wearing a jacket that’s 100 sizes too big and a jumper that’s cropped beneath your chin might feel like an obvious #fashionfail.
Having said that, there is one person in the cosmos who could go outside wearing a literal fishing net and still make the cut for Best Dressed 2018 purely because of the brains and personality behind the look.
That person is Kylie Jenner, and here are ten outfits that we’d advise you to never recreate in your own time unless you have enough confidence to power a small town.
This lime green towel cut into two random sections
Because what fashion designer trying to break into the industry wouldn’t repurpose the ugliest towel in their cupboard into a creation that could retail for serious bank? Easy money.
This dominatrix outfit complete with a random black belt
Thinking about stealing The Crown Jewels but hate the thought of being caught on CCTV wearing plain black joggers and an old baggy sweatshirt? Take no chances in these show-stopping PVC trousers complete with a totally useless fake zip.
This bright yellow waterproof bodysuit
Because nothing screams fashion like stopping traffic. No, seriously.
This white t-shirt paired with thigh-high purple boots
Let’s assess this look from head to toe. On paper, it shouldn’t work. In reality, it… just about makes the grade.
That time she wore gymwear as outerwear
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star threw the rulebook out the window and went outside wearing nothing but a pair of seriously tight gym leggings and a crop-top. Sensational scenes.
Oversized jacket #1
The perfect oufit for sneaking an extra two extra people into The Met Gala 2019 without a single person looking twice.
Oversized jacket #2
It might be deliberately comical but we’re 100% sure that this Instagram resulted in an upswing of oversized rainmacs being purchased from Primark.
This double denim situation
The jacket and jeans combination was controversial enough, but the addition of an enormous waist belt made from the same material really takes it into outrageous territory.
This velvet zip-up bodysuit
It might look the most uncomfortable and sweat-inducing outfit that we’ve ever seen, but credit where it’s due – there isn't an armpit patch in sight. Absolute goddess.
This functionally useless jumper
Whoever came forward with the design for this jumper deserves a raise. Tired of making miniscule profits? Use minimal material and leave the hems of the product looking messier than a weekend break in Brighton.
That’s fashion, baby.