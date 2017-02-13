10 Outfits Nobody But Kylie Jenner Could Ever Leave The House In

There are certain outfit combinations that most people in the world would steer clear of, because being caught wearing a jacket that’s 100 sizes too big and a jumper that’s cropped beneath your chin might feel like an obvious #fashionfail.

Having said that, there is one person in the cosmos who could go outside wearing a literal fishing net and still make the cut for Best Dressed 2018 purely because of the brains and personality behind the look.

That person is Kylie Jenner, and here are ten outfits that we’d advise you to never recreate in your own time unless you have enough confidence to power a small town.

This lime green towel cut into two random sections

Because what fashion designer trying to break into the industry wouldn’t repurpose the ugliest towel in their cupboard into a creation that could retail for serious bank? Easy money.

This dominatrix outfit complete with a random black belt

Thinking about stealing The Crown Jewels but hate the thought of being caught on CCTV wearing plain black joggers and an old baggy sweatshirt? Take no chances in these show-stopping PVC trousers complete with a totally useless fake zip.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 23, 2018 at 8:20pm PDT

This bright yellow waterproof bodysuit

Because nothing screams fashion like stopping traffic. No, seriously.

💛 💛 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 21, 2018 at 5:08am PDT

This white t-shirt paired with thigh-high purple boots

Let’s assess this look from head to toe. On paper, it shouldn’t work. In reality, it… just about makes the grade.

Getty

That time she wore gymwear as outerwear

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star threw the rulebook out the window and went outside wearing nothing but a pair of seriously tight gym leggings and a crop-top. Sensational scenes.

@alexanderwangny @alexanderwangny A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

Oversized jacket #1

The perfect oufit for sneaking an extra two extra people into The Met Gala 2019 without a single person looking twice.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 2, 2018 at 2:38pm PDT

Oversized jacket #2

It might be deliberately comical but we’re 100% sure that this Instagram resulted in an upswing of oversized rainmacs being purchased from Primark.

NYFW 🖕🏼 NYFW 🖕🏼 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

This double denim situation

The jacket and jeans combination was controversial enough, but the addition of an enormous waist belt made from the same material really takes it into outrageous territory.

Getty

This velvet zip-up bodysuit

It might look the most uncomfortable and sweat-inducing outfit that we’ve ever seen, but credit where it’s due – there isn't an armpit patch in sight. Absolute goddess.

This functionally useless jumper

Whoever came forward with the design for this jumper deserves a raise. Tired of making miniscule profits? Use minimal material and leave the hems of the product looking messier than a weekend break in Brighton.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

That’s fashion, baby.