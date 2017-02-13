Kylie Jenner

10 Outfits Nobody But Kylie Jenner Could Ever Leave The House In

Don't even think about attempting it

Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 16:44

There are certain outfit combinations that most people in the world would steer clear of, because being caught wearing a jacket that’s 100 sizes too big and a jumper that’s cropped beneath your chin might feel like an obvious #fashionfail.

Having said that, there is one person in the cosmos who could go outside wearing a literal fishing net and still make the cut for Best Dressed 2018 purely because of the brains and personality behind the look.

Let's get checking out a bunch of Stormi Webster's cutest baby pictures so far...

That person is Kylie Jenner, and here are ten outfits that we’d advise you to never recreate in your own time unless you have enough confidence to power a small town. 

This lime green towel cut into two random sections

Because what fashion designer trying to break into the industry wouldn’t repurpose the ugliest towel in their cupboard into a creation that could retail for serious bank? Easy money. 

bright colors all summer long ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

bright colors all summer long ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

This dominatrix outfit complete with a random black belt

Thinking about stealing The Crown Jewels but hate the thought of being caught on CCTV wearing plain black joggers and an old baggy sweatshirt? Take no chances in these show-stopping PVC trousers complete with a totally useless fake zip. 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

This bright yellow waterproof bodysuit

Because nothing screams fashion like stopping traffic. No, seriously. 

💛

💛

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

This white t-shirt paired with thigh-high purple boots

Let’s assess this look from head to toe. On paper, it shouldn’t work. In reality, it… just about makes the grade. 

Getty

That time she wore gymwear as outerwear

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star threw the rulebook out the window and went outside wearing nothing but a pair of seriously tight gym leggings and a crop-top. Sensational scenes. 

@alexanderwangny

@alexanderwangny

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Oversized jacket #1

The perfect oufit for sneaking an extra two extra people into The Met Gala 2019 without a single person looking twice. 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Oversized jacket #2

It might be deliberately comical but we’re 100% sure that this Instagram resulted in an upswing of oversized rainmacs being purchased from Primark.  

NYFW 🖕🏼

NYFW 🖕🏼

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

This double denim situation

The jacket and jeans combination was controversial enough, but the addition of an enormous waist belt made from the same material really takes it into outrageous territory.

Getty

This velvet zip-up bodysuit

It might look the most uncomfortable and sweat-inducing outfit that we’ve ever seen, but credit where it’s due – there isn't an armpit patch in sight. Absolute goddess. 

Wearing DOLCE matte lip today just in case you were wondering 🤪 @kyliecosmetics

Wearing DOLCE matte lip today just in case you were wondering 🤪 @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

This functionally useless jumper

Whoever came forward with the design for this jumper deserves a raise. Tired of making miniscule profits? Use minimal material and leave the hems of the product looking messier than a weekend break in Brighton.  

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

That’s fashion, baby.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

10 Outfits Nobody But Kylie Jenner Could Ever Leave The House In
The Definitive Timeline Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship
Chateau d&#039;Ouchy Lucerne
Roadtrippin’ Through Switzerland: Stunning Scenery, Spas & Chocolate
Ariana Grande Just Described Pete Davidson As Her “Everything” And Love Is Real
Marvel Summer of Super Heroes Disneyland Paris
4 Reasons Disneyland Paris’ Marvel Summer of Super Heroes Is The Ultimate Mash-Up
Marnie Simpson Insists Casey Johnson Would Never Cheat On Her In Emotional Message
Sam Gowland Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Abuse Is Still Being Left On His Instagram
Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload
Troye Sivan in the &#039;Bloom&#039; music video, 2018
6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer
Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore at the premiere of &#039;Charlie&#039;s Angels: Full Throttle&#039; in 2003
8 Classic Movies With Bad-Ass Girl-Squads
Kim Kardashian Says She's Over Taking Selfies
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
Promotional shot for Ariana Grande&#039;s fourth album &#039;Sweetener&#039; campaign
Ariana Grande Denies Pregnancy Rumours On Twitter
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make Romance Instagram Official
Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - Solo - Music Video
Demi Lovato Bags Her 1st UK No.1 Single With Clean Bandit On 'Solo'
James Arthur - You Deserve Better - MTV Live Session
World Exclusive! James Arthur Stuns With Acoustic 'You Deserve Better' MTV Performance
Little Mix
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, Years & Years, Jax Jones, Skepta & More!
Louisa Northcote showing off her natural beauty on Instagram
#FreeThePimple Is Trending On Instagram Calling Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards
8 Beauty Products Loved By Love Island Contestants
Love Island's Sophie Gradon Spoke About The Effects Of Online Bullying In Final Interview

More From Kylie Jenner

10 Outfits Nobody But Kylie Jenner Could Ever Leave The House In
Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Kylie Jenner And Stormi Sent Khloe Kardashian The Cutest Welcome Home Present
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner Deletes All Pictures Of Stormi Webster For THIS Reason
Kylie Jenner Causes Jaws To Drop With Her Post-baby Abs
Kylie Jenner and Stormi
You Won't Believe How Much Kylie Jenner Spent On Stormi's Gucci Baby Carrier
Lili Rienhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
Lili Reinhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
11 Times The Kardashian Family Have Had A Major Fall-Out
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Didn’t Even Bother To RSVP To Brother Brody’s Wedding Invitation
Kylie Jenner Gave A Hardcore Fan The Coolest Present For His 21st Birthday
From Kylie Jenner To Charlotte Crosby: A Ranking Of The 20 The Most Popular Reality Stars On Instagram
From Scotty T To Kylie Jenner: 8 Celebrities Who’ve Dished Out Solid Exam Advice

Trending Articles

Sam Gowland Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Abuse Is Still Being Left On His Instagram
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload
Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him
Marnie Simpson Insists Casey Johnson Would Never Cheat On Her In Emotional Message
Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make Romance Instagram Official
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
James Arthur - You Deserve Better - MTV Live Session
World Exclusive! James Arthur Stuns With Acoustic 'You Deserve Better' MTV Performance
Charlotte Crosby didn&#039;t remember who Adam Collard iwas.
Charlotte Crosby Doesn’t Remember her Romance With Love Island’s Adam Collard, Like, At All
Ariana Grande Just Described Pete Davidson As Her “Everything” And Love Is Real
The Definitive Timeline Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship