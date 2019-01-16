Kylie Jenner

7 Celeb Weddings We Can Expect In 2019: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott

Which celebs will be promising 'until death do us part' in 2019?

With so many celebrities saying 'I do' last year, 2019 has a lot to live up to on the wedding front.

Of course, there was Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' jaw-droppingly stunning weddings (yes, they had two, why not?). Plus how perfect did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's intimate end-of-year ceremony in December look?

But we have a strong feeling that 2019 is going to be an equally big, if not bigger, year for celeb weddings.

Some of our fave couples have already hinted they'll be getting married 'soon', while others might even go for the element of surprise like their celeb peers (ahem, Justin and Hailey Bieber). Luckily for you guys, we're here to do the groundwork and report back our very important findings. So, without further ado...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Let's start off with one of the most anticipated weddings of the year. Is it certain that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will say until death do us part this year? Well, while one can never be entirely sure, it does look more than likely. The loved-up couple's relationship has never followed the conventional dating timeline for one thing, plus the Kardashian-Jenners are somewhat known for relatively quick weddings. Dare we remind anyone that Khloe walked down the aisle to Lamar after just one month of dating?

Kylie gave birth to their first child Stormi less than a year into their relationship and the pair have been throwing around the terms "wifey" and "husband" in interviews and Instagram captions for the past few months. While everybody started wondering if they'd pulled a Bieber on us, Travis told Rolling Stone that they are not married yet but will be "soon".

How soon? Pretty much as soon as the 'SICKO MODE' rapper pops the question, as he said: “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.” As long as it's on Keeping Up, please!

Justin and Hailey Bieber

We know what you're thinking, these two crazy kids already got hitched in secret, BUT we're still waiting on that wedding ceremony. The pair are rumoured to be in "full-on wedding planning mode" right now, and Page Six is claiming the ceremony will take place at the end of February.

We look forward to our invite then...

Cardi B and Offset

Yes, we know this pair are already married too. However, there are a few reasons we think that Cardi B and Offset might have a wedding in 2019.

Firstly, the rappers originally tied the knot in 2017 in a hotel room in their pyjamas and their marriage would then remain totally private for months to come. Secondly, following the public unfoldings of their rocky patch - initiated by Cardi B's divorce announcement in December and later continued by Offset crashing her concert with a public 'take me back' plea - the couple are now believed to be giving things another go.

With their issues (hopefully) behind them, we reckon that this power couple may start afresh by renewing their vows this year, which would then allow them to have the wedding they didn't quite have the first time around.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Following in the footsteps of his younger brother Nick is the one and only Joe Jonas, who has been 'off the market' since he proposed to girlfriend Sophie Turner in 2017. The stunning Hollywood couple are expected to marry this year, although we don't quite know if it'll be as extravagant an affair as Jonas and Chopra's weddings were.

Then again Joe could surprise everyone and let the world know he is indeed the flashiest Jo Bro, who knows? All we do know for now is that this couple will make the most stunning bride and groom on their special day.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino

One wedding the world is dying to see is Lady Gaga's. Sure to be an absolutely divine ceremony, the pop superstar and A Star Is Born actress got engaged to Hollywood agent Christian Carino in late 2017 and they could very well make things official this year.

That is if she finds the time between her Vegas residency, fifth album release and various Best Actress wins, but if anyone can pull it off, we know it's Miss Gaga.

Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey

Geordie Shore legend Gaz Beadle could be the first cast member to say 'I Do' this year if he ties the knot with girlfriend Emma McVey.

The couple have been together since the summer of 2016 and entered an exciting new chapter of their relationship last year when Emma gave birth to their first child Chester. Reflecting on their life-changing 2018, Gaz shared his excitement for 2019 in a sentimental post that hinted bigger things may be on the cards. "I am going in to 2019 for the first time ever concentrating on me and my family," he said. "Not doing something for someone else.... New goals new direction."

Is that direction down the aisle? We shall see!

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley

From Newcastle to Chicago, Chance the Rapper is thought to be planning his wedding this year. The 'All Night' rapper popped the big question to his girlfriend Kirsten Corley last year, which he revealed in a cute AF announcement on Twitter in the summer.

"She said yes," is what he excitedly tweeted back in July 2018 but "We said I do" could follow up this summer.

Ah, love is in the air! Who will be first? We'll just have to wait and see...

