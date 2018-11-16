8 Stormi Webster Moments That We’re Hoping Kylie Jenner Will Document Online

Now that Stormi Webster has officially had her first experience of Nobu at the grand old age of… 11 months, we’ve realised that the next few years of her life are going to be hugely unusual.

Being part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians gang means that she's a) going to grow up in front of the cameras and b) will never have to save her pocket money up to buy a cheap toy from Amazon.

So, which of her “firsts” do we want to see online?

First spa day

If she’s anything like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, baby Stormi is likely to be living a jetset lifestyle, which means she’s going to need a bit of downtime to recover from jetlag. What could be more relaxing than taking a 1-year-old to the spa? Other than literally anything else?

First hair transformation

Is Kylie going to take a leaf out of Kourtney Kardashian's book and rarely cut her children’s hair, or can we expect a series of adorable, groundbreaking, and truly cutting-edge styles that will only get more dramatic as Stormi grows older? Only time will tell.

First YouTube channel

Even though Stormi probably isn’t speaking in full sentences yet, we have a funny feeling a potential YouTube channel could leave Zoella and PewDiePie in the dust. Just imagine Stormi giving an honest review of Kylie’s detailed make-up routine? Internet gold.

First themed private jet

Stormi has already travelled in a private jet more times than we can ever hope to do in a lifetime. But what she hasn’t done just yet is travel in her very own jet; free of cameras and complete with Disney themed décor and more toys than New York’s FAO Schwarz.

First FROW moment

We can already see it; Kylie and Stormi sitting front row at a Balenciaga fashion show and giving a thumbs up to outfits they like and a thumbs down to the creations that don’t make the cut. Think of her as a tiny byt equally savage Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada.

First clothing line meeting

Judging by her high-fashion clothes, Stormi already has an eye for prints and designs that complement each other. We think a clothing line ~could~ materialise at some point in the future and there’s no denying every product with the name Stormi attached to it would sell out immediately.

First air miles reward

All that flying around from Aspen to Los Angeles to Paris and back again will likely result in Stormi earning her stripes as a frequent flyer. She should expect a bunch of free flights by the time she hits school age, while the rest of us will probably still be travelling around by bicycle.

First mini sports car

Why not add to the fleet of expensive cars that Kylie Jenner keeps outside her mansion? The miniature toy creations are cute, fun, and would look fully adorable on Instagram next to her mum and dad's IRL sports cars. It’s only a matter of time.

