Kylie Jenner

9 Times Kylie and Kendall Jenner Were Just The Cutest Sisters On Instagram

Kenny and Ky giving us ultimate sister goals

Saturday, April 7, 2018 - 21:01

From posting the greatest throwback pics of each other to declaring their love for one another, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are our fave Instagram siblings ever.

“Whyyyy mom”

whyyyyy mom?!

whyyyyy mom?!

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Looking adorable in top-to-toe adidas thanks to mum Kris Jenner. And is it just us or would they totally rock this look now?

“Miss my sister”

miss my sister

miss my sister

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Because it’s not enough to publicly declare that you miss your big sis… you have to do it by sharing a totally gorge pic of you both holding hands. Nice once Ky. 

“Every Kylie needs a Kendall

Every Kylie Needs A Kendall 👧🏻👧🏻

Every Kylie Needs A Kendall 👧🏻👧🏻

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Again, as if that caption wasn’t enough just look at that throwback pic. Those princess dresses and freckles… we can’t even! 

Nap time 

💤💤

💤💤

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

So we have no idea why the Jenner sisters are napping in laundry baskets, but frankly who cares why? Because just look at them… 

Happy birthday 

my big sister is 21 😩 happy birthday Kenny. My other half. I wouldn't be me if it weren't for YOU ❤️🎉 we dreamt about the day when you'd turn 21 & I'd be 19. It came too fast 😢 ... But who you are and where you are today was beyond my wildest expectations! You are an angel my supermodel sister. I love watching you live out your dreams. Every Kylie needs her Kendall @kendalljenner

That time Kylie posted a totally emosh birthday message for her big sister’s 21st birthday.  “My other half. I wouldn't be me if it weren't for YOU.” And we die. 

Fluffy cow 

All new #LifeOfKylie airs tonight so I thought I'd throw it back to me and kendall with this cute fluffy cow 🐮

Cuteness levels boosted by the presence of a mini fluffy farm yard animal.

Ballet babes 

u can tell my mom for sure made us take this pic .. those fake ass smiles lol

u can tell my mom for sure made us take this pic .. those fake ass smiles lol

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

“U can tell my mom for sure made us take this pic .. those fake ass smiles lol,” is how Kylie captioned this pic. Sorry, didn’t even notice the fake smiles because those ballet outfits are just too much. 

Mean it 

love you, mean it

love you, mean it

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

“Love you, mean it.” And we love you both. 

Love you 

😈😇

😈😇

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kenny snuggles up to her baby sister and says, “I love you.” BECAUSE THEY ARE THE GREATEST SISTERS EVER! 

