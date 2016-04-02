9 Times Kylie and Kendall Jenner Were Just The Cutest Sisters On Instagram

From posting the greatest throwback pics of each other to declaring their love for one another, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are our fave Instagram siblings ever.

“Whyyyy mom”

whyyyyy mom?! whyyyyy mom?! A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 7, 2016 at 12:50pm PDT

Looking adorable in top-to-toe adidas thanks to mum Kris Jenner. And is it just us or would they totally rock this look now?

“Miss my sister”

miss my sister miss my sister A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 16, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

Because it’s not enough to publicly declare that you miss your big sis… you have to do it by sharing a totally gorge pic of you both holding hands. Nice once Ky.

“Every Kylie needs a Kendall

Again, as if that caption wasn’t enough just look at that throwback pic. Those princess dresses and freckles… we can’t even!

Nap time

💤💤 💤💤 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 2, 2016 at 10:10am PDT

So we have no idea why the Jenner sisters are napping in laundry baskets, but frankly who cares why? Because just look at them…

Happy birthday

That time Kylie posted a totally emosh birthday message for her big sister’s 21st birthday. “My other half. I wouldn't be me if it weren't for YOU.” And we die.

Fluffy cow

Cuteness levels boosted by the presence of a mini fluffy farm yard animal.

Ballet babes

“U can tell my mom for sure made us take this pic .. those fake ass smiles lol,” is how Kylie captioned this pic. Sorry, didn’t even notice the fake smiles because those ballet outfits are just too much.

Mean it

“Love you, mean it.” And we love you both.

Love you

😈😇 😈😇 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 25, 2016 at 8:21am PST

Kenny snuggles up to her baby sister and says, “I love you.” BECAUSE THEY ARE THE GREATEST SISTERS EVER!

