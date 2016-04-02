9 Times Kylie and Kendall Jenner Were Just The Cutest Sisters On Instagram
Kenny and Ky giving us ultimate sister goals
From posting the greatest throwback pics of each other to declaring their love for one another, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are our fave Instagram siblings ever.
“Whyyyy mom”
Looking adorable in top-to-toe adidas thanks to mum Kris Jenner. And is it just us or would they totally rock this look now?
“Miss my sister”
Because it’s not enough to publicly declare that you miss your big sis… you have to do it by sharing a totally gorge pic of you both holding hands. Nice once Ky.
“Every Kylie needs a Kendall
Again, as if that caption wasn’t enough just look at that throwback pic. Those princess dresses and freckles… we can’t even!
Nap time
So we have no idea why the Jenner sisters are napping in laundry baskets, but frankly who cares why? Because just look at them…
Happy birthday
That time Kylie posted a totally emosh birthday message for her big sister’s 21st birthday. “My other half. I wouldn't be me if it weren't for YOU.” And we die.
Fluffy cow
Cuteness levels boosted by the presence of a mini fluffy farm yard animal.
Ballet babes
“U can tell my mom for sure made us take this pic .. those fake ass smiles lol,” is how Kylie captioned this pic. Sorry, didn’t even notice the fake smiles because those ballet outfits are just too much.
Mean it
“Love you, mean it.” And we love you both.
Love you
Kenny snuggles up to her baby sister and says, “I love you.” BECAUSE THEY ARE THE GREATEST SISTERS EVER!
