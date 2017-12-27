Kylie Jenner

A Fake Video Of Kylie Jenner 'Pregnant' Is Doing The Rounds

Fans believed the video was from the Kardashian's annual Christmas Eve party...

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 13:22

The mystery of Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy is driving people crazy to new extremes as everyone waits impatiently for the big announcement.

After the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling failed to appear in the 25-day saga that was the Kardashian Christmas Card, we are on high alert for an imminent reveal and someone has taken advantage of the hype by leaking an edited video of the star to make her look visibly pregnant.

Last night a video emerged online of Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner posing together at a party wearng glitzy ball gowns, with Kylie's accentuating a rather bloated-looking belly, which she brushes over as she does her thing.

The quick clip had us fooled for the first few watches before we realised that the outfits looked just a tad too familiar, and we were right.

The video was actually taken at a Golden Globes after party back in January that the sisters attended together, meaning somebody has used their free time over the Christmas holidays to mess around on Photoshop for a quick laugh.

Getty

In other is-that-Kylie-with-a-bump news, photos have emerged online today of a girl with long dark hair and what appears to be a rather big baby bump at her BFF Jordyn Woods' birthday party.

However, the photos are too blurry to identify and Jordyn's birthday party was in September. So we're saying no that one, too.

Whenever you're ready, Ky...

