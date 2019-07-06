Kylie Jenner

A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical

We're still seeing double!

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 - 09:53

Fans are fully shook after a YouTuber called Kristen Hancher recreated some of Kylie Jenner’s most iconic Instagram uploads. 

The vlogger clearly has a similar look and vibe to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, with friends and followers pointing out that they have a near-identical face shape, hair colour, and general style. 

Taking to YouTube to prove that plenty of people can look like a Kardashian-Jenner with the right angles and make-up products, Kristen dropped some side-by-side images of herself and the 21-year-old. 

“I made a video recreating @kyliejenner Instagram photos! Click the link in my bio to watch,” she wrote.

For anyone who isn’t hugely familiar with online personalities, Kristen has a big following on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and also happens to be dating another vlogger called Austin Hare.

He commented on the recreation of the Kylie pics with the message: “I love having two girlfriends at the same time 😂,” as plenty more friends and fans said they scrolled past the uploads thinking they really were the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

“I LITERALLY THOUGHT KYLIE POSTED A PHOTO COLLAGE LMAOAOA,” one person wrote as another said: “I literally thought it was all Kylie taken at different angles.”

“For a moment I was like why is kylie jenner posting on kristen hancher ig then I saw it was you 😂,” someone else added as a final fan said the only thing missing from the images were Kylie’s long and luscious eyelashes.

We can’t wait to see whose Instagram aesthetic Kristen will recreate next. 

 

