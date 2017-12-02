Kylie Jenner

Are Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Set To Reveal Pregnancy News in KUWTK Mid-Season Finale?

It’s news about the news we’ve all been waiting for…

Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 15:08

At last… there could actually be an end in sight to all the Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian pregnancy speculation. According to reports from the US, the girls will confirm that they are expecting before the giveaway sign of two brand new babies arriving. 

Of course, the whole thing is reportedly being timed to generate maximum publicity for Keeping Up With The Kardashians - because Kris Jenner knows how to boost them viewing figures. 

“Both Khloe and Kylie will be revealing their pregnancies on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mid-season finale,” a source has revealed to told HollywoodLife.com. 

“They’ll be teasing the news on promos for the finale that will be released during the week before it airs, and Kris is hoping it will make for record breaking viewing figures,” the insider adds. 

And if you’ve been finding it frustrating that their girls’ rumoured pregnancies have been kept under wraps for so long, then you are so totally not alone there. 

“It’s been killing the girls to keep quiet, Khloe especially, and they can’t wait till they can start talking publicly about being pregnant,” says the mystery source. 

Roll on that mid-season finale, we just want the baby news confirmed already!  

