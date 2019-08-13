Kylie Jenner

Bodyshamers Are Coming After This Picture Of Kylie Jenner’s Bum And It’s Not Okay

Can everyone back off?

Monday, August 19, 2019 - 09:49

Internet trolls are once again leaving cruel comments on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram page.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has dealt with her fair share of bodyshaming comments in the past, but a particular image from her extravagant birthday celebrations in Italy has sparked a major hate train online.

Thank you thank you for ALL THE LOVE on the bday collection wow 💙🌊 my fav collection of all time available right now on KylieCosmetics.com! I made sure i stocked all the way up for you guys but once it’s gone it’s gone!!!! P.S. Victoria tanning with my PR box is iconic lol 💙

ICYMI, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is currently living her best life on a million dollar yacht in the Mediterranean sea. She’s posted several images and videos from the experience, including the 10/10 snap of her bikini body above.

Despite several people pointing out that she looks fantastic in the shot, others have crawled out the woodwork to speculate that she’s had cosmetic surgery on her bum before claiming that the results “don’t match” the rest of her body. 

Instagram

“How are you built like that,” one person wrote, as another left the totally inappropriate and cruel comment: “You look like you need a nappy change.”

As with anything, there were still some positive messages in her comments section with the following person being the one voice of reason in a sea of negativity: “Comments like yours is [sic] what makes people want to do things differently with their bodies.”

Instagram

Kylie has previously admitted to having lip injections after revealing that she’d always been insecure about the size of her pout.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether she’s had work done on her bum or not, but quite frankly, it's nobody's business but her own. 

 

 

 

 

 

