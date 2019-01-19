Kylie Jenner

Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm She’s Married Travis Scott?

There's a lot of speculation that these two have tied the knot

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 10:17


Speculation that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have tied the knot has reached fever pitch after she posted a ~very~ interesting caption on one of her recent Instagram uploads.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a black-and-white shot of herself in lingerie alongside the message: “extraño a mi esposo." It didn’t take long for fans to open up Google Translate and deduce that this means "I miss my husband" in Spanish.

extraño a mi esposo
extraño a mi esposo

Although the 21-year-old has a history of calling Travis “hubby”, she also has a pretty damning track record when it comes to keeping secrets. Remember that time she hid her entire pregnancy for nine months? Those were the days. 

Some people also think a secret marriage might have something to do with that project she teased on Twitter: “I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for awhile i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy.”

🖤
🖤

Still, a source recently told People that the parents of Stormi are "looking to get married soon," but are said to be taking "a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail."

In an interview with Rolling Stone in December, the rapper said: "I need her with me to operate. She’s that one. We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way.”

Tbh, we’ll be furious if Kylie Jenner got married and didn’t post a shot of her dress on Instagram. 

