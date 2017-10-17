Kylie Jenner

Did Kylie Jenner Just Reveal The First Look At Her Baby Bump?

Fans have been desperate for a glimpse of her bod and here it is...

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 15:53

The rumours about Kylie Jenner being pregnant have neither been confirmed or denied up until this point but it looks like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has just revealed the first shot of her baby bump.

The 20-year-old has dropped the odd hint or two that she could be expecting a child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and - much as the Kardashian clan aren't keen on addressing the rumours - her changing bod is something of a giveaway.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Kylie proved she was the undisputed Queen of selfies...

Having taken to Snapchat to share footage of herself listening to music while hanging with a friend, fans immediately spotted that she's looking a bit fuller than usual and seems to be concealing a bump under her cropped bra.

People have since taken to social-media to claim that this video is proof that Kylie is pregnant after all. "What is these boobs?" one person asked, as another concluded: "Finally we know."

Snapchat/KylieJenner

This all comes after Kylie took to Snapchat to sing along with a track by Cigarettes After Sex called 'Nothing's Going To Hurt You Baby' which a) isn't usually the kind of thing she listens to and b) did absolutely nothing to dispel the pregnancy rumours.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Even so, people could still be clutching at straws on this considering it all boils down to the fact that Kylie *hasn't* confirmed she's pregnant and that we don't have an ultrasound scan of her womb to prove otherwise. 

Thoughts on this? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

