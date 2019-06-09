Did Kylie Jenner Run Into Jordyn Woods *And* Tristan Thompson At LA Bash?

There’s nothing more awkward that running into a former friend on a night out, which is apparently exactly what happened when Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods attended the same party in Los Angeles.

The pair were both pictured entering Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood on Friday to celebrate Anastasia Karanikolaou’s birthday. To make matters even more complicated, Tristan Thompson was also in attendance at the bash.

According to TMZ, it’s unknown whether the girls directly crossed paths with each other, although the site did confirm that a VIP section was set up inside the venue for the celebrities to mingle with each other.

Jordyn was pictured leaving the event in the same car as Jaden Smith and was captured in several photographs flipping the bird to waiting paparazzi.

ICYMI, her friendship with Kylie was put to the test in February after she hit the headlines for getting cosy with Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend at a house party.

This comes amid reports that Jordyn and Kylie haven’t ruled out repairing their friendship in time: "Jordyn has been trying to show the world that she isn't riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer,” a source told Us Weekly.

A separate insider said that while the 21-year-old would be happy to reunite with her old pal, she’s finally reached a comfortable place in her own life: "She's (Jordyn) doing her own thing and living her life comfortably."

We won’t hold our breath for any BFF selfies anytime soon.