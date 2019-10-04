Did Travis Scott Cheat On Kylie Jenner With An Instagram Model Called YungSweetRo?

Despite Kylie Jenner insisting that she and Travis Scott are on good terms following their shock split, some fans have jumped to the conclusion that foul play might’ve been going on.

They’ve claimed that there’s a possibility the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was feeling insecure about their romance due to Travis’s close connection with long-term friend and Instagram model, YungSweetRo.

Over the past year, the pair have shared several Instagram images from the same locations on similar days. Back in March, the model - whose real name is Rojean Kar - had taken to Instagram to call Kylie out for randomly blocking and unblocking her.

At the time, she wrote: "How many times a day do you block and unblock me girl,” alongside four laughter crying emojis.

This came at exactly the same point Kylie and Travis were said to be having relationship troubles after Kylie allegedly accused him of cheating on her. The rapper’s team released a strong statement to ET saying:

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

Of course, it’s totally possible for men and women to be just friends.

In this situation, we’re going to stick with Kylie’s claim that there's no drama here: “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!! Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

We’re glad they’re keeping things civil for the sake of Stormi.