Did Travis Scott Just Explain His Break-Up With Kylie Jenner?

One of the year's biggest surprises was definitely Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's unexpected split..

The loved-up duo started the year celebrating daughter Stormi's first birthday before touring the world as a family and covering Playboy together (minus lil' Stormz for that one, obviously), which is why their sudden separation came as such a shock to fans when it was announced in October. However, Travis Scott may just have revealed all.

The mega-famous former couple have been civilly co-parenting Stormi since announcing their separation, with neither of them bad-mouthing the other to remain amicable for the sake of their daughter.

Fans think that we have finally got some kind of explanation from Travis Scott's new album, JACKBOYS, on the song 'Gatti' with Pop Smoke. He seemingly addresses his recent split from the Kylie Cosmetics mogul during one of the verses, citing lifestyle differences as the reason for no longer being together.

"Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate," Travis raps on the song. "I took a chance, it's a lot to take / I took a right, ended up right away / She need a chunk, not a piece."

People have pointed out that the lyrics reference their different personalities and lifestyles. Kylie is known to be one of the most private Kardashian-Jenner siblings with her previously saying that she prefers to stay at home than go out socialising in Los Angeles, where the family reside close by.

On the flip side, Travis spends the majority of his year on the road promoting his records, which are only getting bigger with each release. Their differently paced lives may well be the reason that they're no longer compatible.

Despite rumours of infidelity at the time their separation was announced, Kylie has continued to support her ex-boyfriend. She even posted about his album release on Friday morning, simply writing: "STORMIS DAD".

While it's sad that they couldn't make it work the first time around, it's good to know there's no ill will between them.