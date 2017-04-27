Did You Notice This Embarrassing Mistake On The Kylie X Kim Kardashian Beauty Collab?

Kim Kardashian spotted a pretty major mistake on her makeup collaboration with her sis Kylie Jenner, no wonder she's doing her own beauty thing now.

In the season 13 finale of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim pointed out a few of the KKW x Kylie lipsticks were printed with the wrong colour by mistake, meaning the lids turned out a slightly different shade of pink to the ajoining dripping effect on the tube.

And by 'a few' we mean 1.4 million lipsticks - Awks.

Instead of wasting loads of money and binning the lippies the savvy siblings chose to send out the slightly imperfect products anyways and somehow the world continued to spin, phew!

Let's face it, nobody actually noticed this mistake but it could explain why Kim ditched her sis to start her very own beauty brand, KKW Beauty, which will be launching contour and highlighter kits on 21 June.

Hopefully the whole saga hasn't caused a fallout between the siblings.

Although, we're sure they would makeup in no time.

- Words by Rachel Davies-Day