Do Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Tags Prove That She’s Secretly Married To Travis Scott?

Fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have secretly tied the knot after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star referred to herself as his “wifey” on her Christmas tags.

The couple welcomed daughter Stormi into the world earlier this year and have so far done a pretty good job of keeping their relationship and family life out of the limelight.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Having said that, the 21-year-old has recently sparked speculation that she’s managed to keep an entire marriage under wraps – which, considering she hid her pregnancy for nine months – doesn’t seem totally unrealistic.

The image that prompted the rumours featured the words “daddy” and “wifey” written on her wrapped Christmas presents.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Back in October, Kylie sent the rumour mill into overdrive when she posted an image of a massive floral arrangement alongside the caption: "Just because flowers are the best kind😫😫😍 thank u hubby. [sic]"

This comes after she was forced to hit back at rumours that Travis was cheating on her after an internet prank got out of hand: “Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you're messing with real people, real relationships, real family.

Instagram/kyliejenner

“I'm happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real."

Travis also hit out at trolls for attempting to ruin his “true love” and insisted that things are just peachy between him and the mother of his child: “Me and my wifey sturdy,” he explained.

Reckon these two are married? Tweet us @MTVUK.