Kylie Jenner

Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Dropping Her Own Range Of Concealers?

It looks like Kylie Cosmetics is about to introduce a brand new product.

Friday, December 1, 2017 - 12:41

It looks like Kylie Jenner might be set to drop her first range of concealers after teasing a pretty interesting upload on her Snapchat account.

Fans of Kylie Cosmetics are currently waiting on tenterhooks about the potential addition to her collection - which is something that Kylie has gone on the record about wanting since 2016. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner proved she was the Queen of selfies...

Because nothing the Kardashian-Jenners do is without purpose, people have now latched onto Kylie's decision to apply some concealer while showcasing her holiday collection palletes.  

In fairness, it was those eyeball emojis and smiley-face that first got people thinking she could potentially be witholding some exciting news. 

Snapchat/KylieJenner

"Was she teasing concealer?" one person tweeted in response to the upload, while someone else predicted: "Is concealer maybe the new Kylie Cosmetics product?" 

If it does prove to be true, this wouldn't be the first time Kylie has spoken up about her interest in expanding her make-up empire.

Having already announced that a second edition of her holiday line would be dropping, fans are now beyond convinced that they'll be shelling out the cash on KC branded concealers.

Reckon they're on the money or are we all jumping to conclusions? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

