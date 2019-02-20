Everything You NTK About Tristan Thompson’s Shocking Cheating Scandal

There’s never a dull moment in the Kardashian-Jenner household but the latest slice of drama is something that literally nobody saw coming.

ICYMI, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly called it quits over reports he was spotted hooking up with Jordyn Woods (yes, Kylie Jenner’s BFF) at a house party over the weekend.

Getty

Sources told TMZ that the pair were “all over each other,” and this eyewitness account has naturally caused an explosive amount of chaos within the family.

E! are reporting that Kylie – who previously considered Jordyn her one true friend – is “reeling” over the news, with the entire Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast vowing to cut the model out of their lives.

Getty

The same insider has pointed out how difficult this situation is for the 21-year-old, noting that she’s been “in denial” about her pal’s actions “for days” and is “very torn” about what should be done from here.

As for Khloe, she’s said to be in utter “disbelief” over yet another cheating scandal (the first took place while she was pregnant with True) and is "more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her."

Giphy

This comes after Jordyn had previously opened up about Khloe and Tristan’s relationship in an interview with Us Weekly. At the time, she gushed: “I think they just have fun together. I feel like they have great chemistry, so that works out well.”

While the whole situation is said to be “out of character” for her, we have a funny feeling she probably won’t be attending any Kardashian-Jenner events in the future. Yikes.