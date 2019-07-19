Kylie Jenner

Fans Are Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Plastic Surgery Because Of This Very Peachy Image

“Is there anything real left on her?"

Monday, July 22, 2019 - 09:37


Kylie Jenner is no stranger to plastic surgery rumours and is once again facing a lot of speculation that she’s gone under the knife to achieve her super curvy figure.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently on vacation in Turks and Caicos to promote her Kylie Skin collection and has even taken a bunch of her closest friends along for the experience.

happy trails ✨🦋
happy trails ✨🦋

happy trails ✨🦋

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Their holiday has been plagued by photoshop accusations, with a bunch of fans criticising uploads from both Stassie Karanikolaou and Sofia Richie about their 10/10 bikini images.

This time, it’s Kylie herself who is having to deal with negative attention after some people are arguing that she’s either had bum implants or injections to give her a fuller behind. Here’s the image everyone is losing it over.

views
views

views

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

One person responded: “Wow! Can't get any faker than this! 🤔” as another branded it the perfect example of what “silicon” can do for a person. “Is there anything real left on her?” a third fan asked.

Pointing out that the Kardashian-Jenner clan have enough money to change every element of their appearance, another users urged impressionable young people to not compare themselves to this level of perfection.

The weird thing is that Kylie’s BFF Stassie only recently came under fire for ~not~ editing her pics, which just goes to show that there'll always be someone with something negative to say on social-media.

Lesson learnt.

