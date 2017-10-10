Kylie Jenner

Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Just Revealed The Sex Of Her Unborn Baby

This isn't exactly subtle.

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 13:13

While Kylie Jenner hasn't confirmed if she's expecting a baby or not, fans are now absolutely convinced that she went ahead and dropped a pretty major clue about the sex of her unborn child. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been playing it coy when it comes to all those pesky pregnancy rumours, but may have just hinted that she's expecting a son rather than a daughter.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Kylie proved she was the undisputed goddess of selfies...

Holding up a pink and blue version of her snazzy new phone cases, Kylie captioned the shot with a comment that has sent fans into overdrive: "Which one? I'm thinking blue..." she hinted. Hmm.

Snapchat/KylieJenner

This didn't escape the notice of her millions of followers, who took to social-media to point out that they've put two and two together and reached the obvious conclusion. 

'@KylieJenner is def having a boy. I see the hints you dropping girl...," one wrote, as another said: "Tell me @KylieJenner 's not trying to say it's a boy... @KylieJenner are you thinking blue bc you're having a boy??"

Instagram/KylieJenner

This isn't the first hint Kylie is rumoured to have dropped about the sex of her child. Fans have also leapt on the colour choice of her oversized shirt as proof that a boy will be entering the Kardashian-Jenner midst come 2018.

Reckon this is all a bit of a reach or is Kylie the undisputed Queen of dropping hints? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 




 

