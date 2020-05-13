Kylie Jenner

Fans Are Praising Kylie Jenner For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks Online

"That’s a nice change for the Kardashian-Jenner family."

Kylie Jenner is being praised by fans for showing off the stretch marks on her boobs.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for posting totally immaculate images on her feed, which is why her latest bikini video has attracted a lot of positive attention.

The internet is loving the fact that Kylie refused to edit or filter the stretch marks on her breasts. One person reacted: “Kylie showing her stretch marks on IG stories. That’s a nice change for the Kardashian/Jenner family.”

Another said: “Kylie Jenner has stretch marks on her boobies, and idk why but this makes me feel like it’s okay that I too have stretch marks,” as a third fan added: “if @KylieJenner can have stretch marks on her boobs then i can them too.”

This comes one year after Kylie opened up about her post-partum body on YouTube: “I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn't the same, my waist isn't the same, my butt's bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” she revealed at the time.

In an Instagram conversation with a fan, she pointed out that new mums shouldn’t be so hard on themselves: "I snapped back pretty fast but it was never the same and still isn’t. Once I accepted the change, my confidence came back. It just takes time."

Kylie had previously claimed that she won’t be undergoing laser treatment to remove the stretch marks as she’s decided to “accept them as a little gift from Stormi."

Fans Are Praising Kylie Jenner For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks Online
Kylie Jenner Says Someone ‘Close To Home’ Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Fans Are Praising Kylie Jenner For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks Online
Fans Are Praising Kylie Jenner For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks Online
