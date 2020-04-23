Fans Think Jordyn Woods Is Sending Kylie Jenner A Cryptic Message On Instagram

The internet is convinced that Jordyn Woods is trying to send Kylie Jenner a secret message on Instagram.

Fans spotted that Jordyn had uploaded a throwback image of herself from her 2019 vacation with Kylie and Stormi. The caption on the image was particularly telling, with Jordyn writing: “imissyouandiloveyou” beneath the snap.

It didn’t take long for fans to put two and two together. Not only was Jordyn publishing old pictures from their holiday, but she was ~also~ writing a public message about how much she misses a certain someone.

The former BFFs fell out just four weeks after the bikini snap was taken. For anyone who’s forgotten the biggest celeb drama of 2019, Jordyn shared a kiss with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a house party in LA.

The 22-year-old apologised for the scandal during an appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk. “I’m no home-wrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love, and someone who has a beautiful daughter.”

Fans rushed to comment on the throwback snap, with one person writing: “I think [she misses Kylie] because this photo was taken on her vacation with Kylie,” as another predicted: “She misses Stormi, her god baby.”

Khloe has moved on from the drama for good, with ex Tristan currently self-isolating with her and baby True at home. Now that things have died down a little, it would be great to see Jordyn and Kylie rebuild their friendship.