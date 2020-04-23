Kylie Jenner

Fans Think Jordyn Woods Is Sending Kylie Jenner A Cryptic Message On Instagram

They might be onto something...

Friday, April 24, 2020 - 09:45

The internet is convinced that Jordyn Woods is trying to send Kylie Jenner a secret message on Instagram.

Fans spotted that Jordyn had uploaded a throwback image of herself from her 2019 vacation with Kylie and Stormi. The caption on the image was particularly telling, with Jordyn writing: “imissyouandiloveyou” beneath the snap.

imissyouandiloveyou 🐠🦀🦜
View this post on Instagram

imissyouandiloveyou 🐠🦀🦜

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

It didn’t take long for fans to put two and two together. Not only was Jordyn publishing old pictures from their holiday, but she was ~also~ writing a public message about how much she misses a certain someone.

The former BFFs fell out just four weeks after the bikini snap was taken. For anyone who’s forgotten the biggest celeb drama of 2019, Jordyn shared a kiss with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a house party in LA.

Getty Images

The 22-year-old apologised for the scandal during an appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk. “I’m no home-wrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love, and someone who has a beautiful daughter.”

Fans rushed to comment on the throwback snap, with one person writing: “I think [she misses Kylie] because this photo was taken on her vacation with Kylie,” as another predicted: “She misses Stormi, her god baby.”

Instagram

Instagram

Khloe has moved on from the drama for good, with ex Tristan currently self-isolating with her and baby True at home. Now that things have died down a little, it would be great to see Jordyn and Kylie rebuild their friendship.

Latest News

The Kardashians Are Selling Their Clothes Online For 9x The Usual Retail Price
Fans Think Jordyn Woods Is Sending Kylie Jenner A Cryptic Message On Instagram
How Isolation Is Reportedly Changing Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Romance
This Is How Miley Cyrus Reportedly Feels About Marrying Cody Simpson
Get To Know Grace Davies
Get To Know: Grace Davies
Love Island’s Maura Higgins Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped A Bikini Pic
Ansel Elgort Posts A Nude Photo To Raise Money For A Coronavirus Charity
Alesso and Liam Payne
Get Your Fan Questions In For Alesso & Liam Payne
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Liam Payne And Niall Horan Just Roasted Louis Tomlinson On Instagram Live
Cole Sprouse Responds To Claims He Cheated On Lili Reinhart With Kaia Gerber
Fans Accuse Demi Lovato Of Shading Selena Gomez On ‘Finsta’ Account
Liam Payne Hints Zayn Malik Won’t Feature In The One Direction Reunion
Did Chris Hemsworth Just Throw Some Subtle Shade At Miley Cyrus?
The Lowdown On Rumours Demi Lovato Is Getting Engaged To Max Ehrich
Get To Know: Balcony
Get To Know: Balcony
Demi Lovato Reveals Her Experience Of Using Celebrity Dating App Raya
Selena Gomez Sues A Mobile Game Company For Allegedly Using Her Likeness
TikTok Stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Split After Cheating Rumours
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman

More From Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians Are Selling Their Clothes Online For 9x The Usual Retail Price
Fans Think Jordyn Woods Is Sending Kylie Jenner A Cryptic Message On Instagram
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Officially Quarantining Together In Palm Springs
Kylie Jenner Is The Youngest ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire For Second Year Running
Kim Kardashian Broke Social Distancing Rules So Kylie Jenner Could Do Her Make-Up
Kylie Jenner’s Perfect Reaction When Asked If She’d Forgive A Cheating Partner
Kylie Jenner Reveals How Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For The Coronavirus Outbreak
Kylie Jenner Is Reading A Book About ‘Soulmates’ Amid Travis Scott Reconciliation
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Luxurious $10,000-A-Night Bahamas Trip
Kylie Jenner Fuels Rumours Her Relationship With Travis Scott Is Back On

Trending Articles

Cole Sprouse Responds To Claims He Cheated On Lili Reinhart With Kaia Gerber
How Isolation Is Reportedly Changing Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Romance
This Is How Miley Cyrus Reportedly Feels About Marrying Cody Simpson
Fans Think Jordyn Woods Is Sending Kylie Jenner A Cryptic Message On Instagram
The Kardashians Are Selling Their Clothes Online For 9x The Usual Retail Price
Liam Payne And Niall Horan Just Roasted Louis Tomlinson On Instagram Live
Ansel Elgort Posts A Nude Photo To Raise Money For A Coronavirus Charity
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Did Chris Hemsworth Just Throw Some Subtle Shade At Miley Cyrus?
Love Island’s Maura Higgins Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped A Bikini Pic
Get To Know Grace Davies
Get To Know: Grace Davies
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him