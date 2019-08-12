Kylie Jenner

Fans Think Certain Pictures Might Prove That Kylie Jenner Stages Her Paparazzi Photos

The 22-year-old is currently on the vacation of dreams in Italy

Friday, August 16, 2019 - 10:17

The internet has its suspicions that Kylie Jenner might be staging her paparazzi photos after they’ve noticed some unusual angles in images taken from her Italy vacation. 

ICYMI, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is currently living her best life on a multi-million-dollar yacht in Europe to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

Friends and family members have all made appearances on the trip and there have been a LOT of posts to sifts through on Instagram.

Wanderlust 🌏
View this post on Instagram

Wanderlust 🌏

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

The Kardashian-Jenner gang as a whole are no strangers to being followed around by paparazzi. As expected, there have been plenty of photographer’s who have found the location of Kylie’s yacht and taken a few snaps of the epic festivities.

But a series of pictures posted on Cosmopolitan.com have left some fans scratching their heads.

#BirthdayTour 🇮🇹
View this post on Instagram

#BirthdayTour 🇮🇹

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

They’ve pointed out that the angle of the images looks as though they’ve been taken from the boat itself. The shots are clearly HD and seem to be framed as if Kylie were posing for a deliberate Instagram photoshoot.

Their theory is that Kylie might've called the paps on herself, but we also have to keep in mind that she’s the kind of person who looks 10/10 from every angle possible. Maybe this is just how billionaire’s look when they’re chilling on a yacht?

🛥♥️
View this post on Instagram

🛥♥️

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Staged or not, there’s no denying that Kylie looks incredible in both the Instagram and paparazzi images. So, who’s the real winner here?

 

 

