From Kylie Jenner To Gigi Hadid: 8 Celebrities Doing The Instagram Pose That’s All Over Your Feed Rn

Now that we’ve all moved on from the time when trout pouts filled everyone’s timelines and #thighgaps became ten a penny, a brand new Instagram trend has cropped up that you may have already spotted on your feed.

Celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid have been doing something called ‘The Headache Pose’ for months now, with the trend highlighting a person’s cheekbones and brow line to give them a temporary lift.

Need an example of what we’re banging on about? Look no further.

Gigi Hadid

The 23-year-old model showed everyone how it’s done while wearing a dash of scarlet red lipstick and possibly the most extravagant top the world has ever seen.

Cindy Bruna

The French fashion model kept things subtle af with a hand resting on her left cheek in what looks like an almost make-up free selfie. Hey, maybe some people really are that naturally beautiful.

Emily Ratajkowski

Of course Emily Ratajkowski is already on board The Headache Pose hype. The 27-year-old pushed the boat out by using both hands to pull back on her brow line and give the illusion of super taut skin.

Kylie Jenner

The Keeping up With The Kardashians star was probably more focused on getting those gold bracelets in the shot, but this Instagram from June still comes under the category of partial headache pose. Fight us.

Charlotte Crosby

The former Geordie Shore lass debuted her brunette locks to the world by leaning on her left hand (does this count?) as she showed off a glorious diamond ring on her finger.

Kendall Jenner

The 22-year-old model served up all the Summer inspiration in this gram of dreams. Headache pose? Check. Oversized sunglasses? Check. A delicious snack in her left hand? Double check.

Bella Hadid

When you take your eyes away from the glass inexplicably resting on her head, you’ll spot that Bella has fully joined the craze by holding her hand horizontal to her face in the shot.

Marnie Simpson

Distracting everyone from that teeny tiny pink bikini, the 26-year-old lass put her lime green manicure on display as she positioned her left hand directly on her temple.

Good luck not seeing this everywhere on your feed from now on.