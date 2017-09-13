Get Ready For Three New Kylie Jenner Matte Lip Kits

Kylie Jenner has just added three new colours to her range of matte lip kits, and the colours are so totally gorgeous we want them all.

Copyright [Instagram]

The new additions dropped yesterday, and the new shades include a soft pink called Penelope (we’re guessing named after Kylie’s niece), a rich dark brown tone called Mink and a vibrant pink called Bubble.

Did we mention we want them all?

The sales of Kylie’s make up range are just insane, and in June she became the youngest entry on the Forbes 100 Rich List of the top earning celebrities, with a fortune of $41million.

So it's no surprise that Kylie isn’t worried about any competition from old sister Kim Kardashian, who recently launched her own make up line. Throwing a little shade in Kim’s direction she said previously,

new shades launch this friday! new shades launch this friday! A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

“She's, like, almost 20 years older than me. I feel like my makeup is definitely more young, fun. And it's just different.”

That and Kylie's business is projected to make a $1 billion by 2022!

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Who would Aaron Chalmers wanna fight in the Geordie Shore house?

SaveSave

SaveSave