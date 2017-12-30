Kylie Jenner

Has Kylie Jenner Already Given Birth? The Latest Fan Theories Says Yes

The internet has it’s own ideas about Kylie and her baby

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 16:51

Bored of waiting for Kylie Jenner to actually confirm that she is pregnant, some fans have skipped right ahead and are now speculating that the makeup millionaire has actually given birth already. 

The first bit of 'evidence' comes in the form of a blurry picture from September that shows Kylie in baggy clothing - some fans think there’s a baby bump there and have calculated that she would have given birth by now. 

While others, still disappointed that the Kardashian Christmas card didn’t reveal a pregnant Kylie, are convinced that there’s a big clue about Kylie and the baby that we all just happened to miss. 

And then lastly, loads of people are just saying that Kylie must have given birth. Like if they will to happen on Twitter then it will be true IRL. 

Kylie’s big sister Khloe Kardashian recently confirmed her own pregnancy, and the entire internet basically exploded with joy/relief that the news was finally out. 

Of course, Kylie is under no obligation to tell anyone anything. Her kid could celebrate it’s 18th birthday and she still wouldn’t need to say a word, it’s her choice to keep her private life private. 

 

