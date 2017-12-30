Has Kylie Jenner Already Given Birth? The Latest Fan Theories Says Yes

Bored of waiting for Kylie Jenner to actually confirm that she is pregnant, some fans have skipped right ahead and are now speculating that the makeup millionaire has actually given birth already.

The first bit of 'evidence' comes in the form of a blurry picture from September that shows Kylie in baggy clothing - some fans think there’s a baby bump there and have calculated that she would have given birth by now.

While others, still disappointed that the Kardashian Christmas card didn’t reveal a pregnant Kylie, are convinced that there’s a big clue about Kylie and the baby that we all just happened to miss.

Half of the Christmas card are looking at something THEY’RE LOOKING AT KYLIE JENNER HOLDING THAT BABY IM TELLING U pic.twitter.com/m6G6tORID1 — Call Me By My @ (@NotAgainBen) December 24, 2017

And then lastly, loads of people are just saying that Kylie must have given birth. Like if they will to happen on Twitter then it will be true IRL.

OK I’m calling it now @KylieJenner has already had her baby and it’s a girl 🔮🤷🏻‍♀️👶🏽💞 — Stacey Condliffe (@StaceyCondliffe) December 28, 2017

Kylie’s big sister Khloe Kardashian recently confirmed her own pregnancy, and the entire internet basically exploded with joy/relief that the news was finally out.

Of course, Kylie is under no obligation to tell anyone anything. Her kid could celebrate it’s 18th birthday and she still wouldn’t need to say a word, it’s her choice to keep her private life private.

