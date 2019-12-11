Kylie Jenner

Have Kylie Jenner And Drake Been Dropping Hints About Each Other Online?

Fans are convinced they're dating on the DL

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 09:52

People think that Kylie Jenner and Drake have been dropping hints about their rumoured relationship on social-media.

The pair are speculated to be seeing each other on the DL after hitting it off at his 33rd birthday party back in October. Even though neither of them have confirmed the rumours, they haven’t made any real effort to shut them down either.

Flash forward to a few days ago, when Drake posted a random picture of himself wearing a white Nike cap and a navy blue jumper. The cap itself has the name “Sierra Canyon” written on it, which happens to be the name of the school Kylie attended as a child.

The hat also featured a lipstick stain that could be a fairly obvious nod to her mega successful Kylie Cosmetics business.

As for the 22-year-old, she’s also taken to Instagram recently to share an image of two vending machines from her brand’s headquarters.. One of the machines sells champagne bottle, and we ~all~ know that Drake’s nickname is Champagne Papi.

"Drake and Kylie???” one person commented on the shot, as another urged her to "add Papi at the end 🌚"

Despite the subtle hints at a romance, an insider told People Magazine that nobody really knows what’s going on between the pair: “Kylie doesn’t seem to be dating. She sees Drake occasionally, but it doesn’t seem serious. She could be doing it just to make Travis jealous.”

Consider us confused. 

