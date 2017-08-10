Inside Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday Party, Inappropriate Naked Ice Sculpture Included

Kylie Jenner turned the big 2-0 this week, so of course she had approximately sixteen separate birthday celebrations.

But inbetween the lunches and gigs was the classic family and friends party, which is ultimately what the Kardashians know best. Her name was written in helium balloons, Kim Kardashian spent the whole time Snapchatting and Kris was there momaging the whole thing.

So here are all of the Snapchats and pics you need to see from the festivities, including that weird af ice sculpture…

Kylie’s new boyfriend Travis was there…

They were really freakin’ cute…

But then came the naked ice sculpture…

And the chocolate fountain fondue situation…

Yummmm #Happybirthdaykylie 😍 Yummmm #Happybirthdaykylie 😍 A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

Though it was Jordyn’s cake which was a personal fave...

Not forgetting all of the sisters (minus Kourtney) who were there to celebrate…

Oh and there was of course a pg version of events...

So yeah, a classic Kardashian affair.

Catch up on all of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now >>>