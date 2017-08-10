Inside Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday Party, Inappropriate Naked Ice Sculpture Included
Once again our invite was stolen by a pigeon.
Friday, August 11, 2017 - 12:28
Kylie Jenner turned the big 2-0 this week, so of course she had approximately sixteen separate birthday celebrations.
But inbetween the lunches and gigs was the classic family and friends party, which is ultimately what the Kardashians know best. Her name was written in helium balloons, Kim Kardashian spent the whole time Snapchatting and Kris was there momaging the whole thing.
So here are all of the Snapchats and pics you need to see from the festivities, including that weird af ice sculpture…
Kylie’s new boyfriend Travis was there…
They were really freakin’ cute…
But then came the naked ice sculpture…
And the chocolate fountain fondue situation…
Though it was Jordyn’s cake which was a personal fave...
Not forgetting all of the sisters (minus Kourtney) who were there to celebrate…
Oh and there was of course a pg version of events...
So yeah, a classic Kardashian affair.
Catch up on all of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now >>>
Latest News
Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 4
These Are Groove Armada's Dance Floor Weapons - Listen!
Britney Spears Concert Disrupted By Man Charging Onstage
Louisa Johnson Reveals Dream Hip-Hop Collaboration For Debut Album, Coming "Soon"
New Music Round-Up: Kesha, P!nk, Fifth Harmony and More...
Zedd Announces Collaborations With Sigrid and Khalid
Is Celebrity Big Brother’s Jordan Davies A Sex Addict? Reality Star Reveals All In Brand New Celeb Sex Pod - VIDEO EXCLUSIVE
Inside Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday Party, Inappropriate Naked Ice Sculpture Included
Yet Another Love Island Star Could Be Set To Enter I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9
Becca Dudley Grills Shaggy, Wiley & More As She Takes DEADLY To Strawberries & Creem Festival
Zedd Admits He Couldn’t Handle Dating Selena Gomez Because Of All The Attention
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'
9 Celebrity Children Who Look EXACTLY Like Their Mums
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sam Thompson Flicks Jemma Lucy's Nipple And Pays A Hefty Price
Taylor Swift Testifies In Groping Trial: “He Grabbed My Bare Ass”
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss
Kylie Jenner Is Donating A Portion Of Her Lip Kit Proceeds To Cancer Research
Kendrick Lamar Will Perform At The 2017 VMAs!
Chip Plays Never Have I Ever And Reveals His Amazing Guilty Pleasures
More From Kylie Jenner
Celebrity
Inside Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday Party, Inappropriate Naked Ice Sculpture Included
Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Is Donating A Portion Of Her Lip Kit Proceeds To Cancer Research
Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Is Already On Track To Becoming A Billionaire
Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Admits She's Jealous Of Sister Kendall And Their Supermodel Pals
Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Admits She Feels Serious ‘Pressure’ Trying To Take A Perfect Selfie
Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Reveals She Feels Like An Outcast And Struggles To Relate To People
Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Reveals The "Really Sad" Reason She Never Went To Prom
Celebrity
Keke Palmer Reckons Kylie Jenner Got Famous For Being Someone She's Not
Charli XCX Teases the Idea of a Girls Video with Rita Ora, Selena Gomez and More
Style
Every Single Product In Kylie Jenner's Major 20th Birthday Cosmetics Collection
Celebrity
Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat Hacker Threatens To Leak Nudes
Celebrity
Kylie Jenner’s New Waxwork Is So Realistic It Fooled Her Entire Family
Trending Articles
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival
Celebrity
Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy
Celebrity
Marty McKenna Chips In On Jemma Lucy And Sarah Harding's Celebrity Big Brother Feud
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'
Celebrity
Aaron Chalmers Cheekily Points Out That Love Island’s Chris Hughes & Kem Cetinay Copied Geordie Shore's Rap Banter
TV Shows
New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE
Celebrity
Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Defends Relationship With Manley Geddes After Fans Say She ‘Deserves Better’
TV Shows
Chloe Ferry Reveals The REAL Reason Why Her And Marty McKenna Are Subtitled On Ex On The Beach
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Faces Brutal Backlash After Fans Slam THIS Beauty Decision
Celebrity
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'
TV Shows