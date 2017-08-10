Kylie Jenner

Inside Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday Party, Inappropriate Naked Ice Sculpture Included

Once again our invite was stolen by a pigeon.

Friday, August 11, 2017 - 12:28

Kylie Jenner turned the big 2-0 this week, so of course she had approximately sixteen separate birthday celebrations.

But inbetween the lunches and gigs was the classic family and friends party, which is ultimately what the Kardashians know best. Her name was written in helium balloons, Kim Kardashian spent the whole time Snapchatting and Kris was there momaging the whole thing.

So here are all of the Snapchats and pics you need to see from the festivities, including that weird af ice sculpture…

Kylie’s new boyfriend Travis was there…

kylie and travis🦋 comment the butterfly below if you like him and comment 😎 if you miss tyga

kylie and travis🦋 comment the butterfly below if you like him and comment 😎 if you miss tyga

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

They were really freakin’ cute…

put a butterfly 🦋 in the comments

put a butterfly 🦋 in the comments

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

But then came the naked ice sculpture…

Whoa lol #happybirthday Kylie ❤️❤️

Whoa lol #happybirthday Kylie ❤️❤️

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

And the chocolate fountain fondue situation…

Yummmm #Happybirthdaykylie 😍

Yummmm #Happybirthdaykylie 😍

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

Though it was Jordyn’s cake which was a personal fave...

LOL @jordynwoods 😂😍#happybirthday Kylie 😍😍

LOL @jordynwoods 😂😍#happybirthday Kylie 😍😍

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

Not forgetting all of the sisters (minus Kourtney) who were there to celebrate…

Kylie's Surprise Party #kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #losangeles #kuwtk #kardashians #lifestyle #khloekardashian #tristanthompson #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #sisters #krisjenner #wcw #snapchat

Oh and there was of course a pg version of events...

@kendalljenner via @khloekardashian Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat

@kendalljenner via @khloekardashian Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat

A post shared by Kendall Jenner Snapchat (@kendalljennersnapchats) on

So yeah, a classic Kardashian affair.

