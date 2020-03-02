Inside Kylie Jenner’s Luxurious $10,000-A-Night Bahamas Trip

Kylie Jenner is currently living her best life on holiday in The Bahamas.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been joined by Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel, Yris Palmer, and sister Kendall Jenner on the kind of vacation that most of us can only dream of.

TMZ have reported that the gang have been saying at a luxurious private mansion on Harbour Island that costs an incredible $10,000 to rent out per night.

Per the villa’s Airbnb listing, The Rosalita features six bedrooms, eight bathroom, and a long list of luxury amenities including a guest house, a kitchen, a gym (complete with a Peloton bike) and a swimming pool that overlooks the ocean.

The villa also boasts staff including a chef, a housekeeper, a pool team, gardeners, and a full laundry service. Luckily for Stormi, the property was also designed to be family-friendly and features a crib, a playhouse, and a high-chair.

The gang have all shared images from the holiday online, with Kylie being forced to defend herself from trolls after they called out the length of her toes in one of her bikini shots.

“By the way, I have cute a*s feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school, and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal,” she wrote online.

In her position, we’d be too busy sipping on piña coladas to read mean comments.