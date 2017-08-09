Kylie Jenner

Is Kim Kardashian Secretly Jealous Of Kylie Jenner’s Success And Huge Fortune?

Sibling rivalry must be a nightmare in the Kardashian/Jenner family

Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 16:12

Kim Kardashian is ridiculously successful in her own right, but according to a new report she is actually jealous of her youngest sister Kylie Jenner

And it’s not because Kylie launched an insanely popular make up brand before she did, it's because that make up brand is rapidly making Kyles a massive fortune and Kim wanted to be the first billionaire in the family.

“Kim is privately jealous over Kylie’s success because she always thought she'd be the first Kardashian billionaire,” a source told US magazine In Touch. “There's a real rivalry between the Kardashian girls,” the insider adds. 

thank you @wwd for the digital cover ♥️

thank you @wwd for the digital cover ♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie even posted the front cover of WWD recently which featured her and mom/manager Kris Jenner with the headline, “Billion Dollar Baby?”, and some business types have predicted that Kylie will become a billionaire by 2022. 

If Kylie did hit the billion mark she’d be worth more than Kim and her husband Kanye West combined, according to a report in The Observer.

You'd think being wildly rich and fmous would actually give them something to bond over. 
 

Words: Olivia Cooke

