Is This How Travis Scott *Really* Feels About The Kylie Jenner And Drake Rumours?

Travis Scott is apparently feeling totally chill about rumours ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner has moved on from their relationship with Drake.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was reportedly getting cosy with the rapper at his 33rd birthday party last month.

Since then, an insider told People that they’ve forged a “romantic” connection and have been spending a lot of "time" together recently.

There’s still a lot of confusion about whether the pair are dating or just hanging out as friends, with an insider sharing Travis’s thoughts on the situation to Us Weekly: “Travis harbors no ill will to any of Kylie’s friends,” they stated.

This plays into a report from E! News that claimed Kylie and Drake are nothing more than good pals.

A source said: “Kylie and Drake are not romantic. They have always been good friends and have been hanging out more [now] that Kylie is single and Drake is in town at his house in Calabasas.

“It’s a convenient friendship but it’s strictly platonic. Drake is notorious for flirting with all of his girlfriends and him and Kylie have a great dynamic....They aren’t hooking up but Kylie is enjoying having him around.”

As for their behaviour at his party, an insider told Us Weekly: "They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction.”

The good news is that it sounds like everyone is being an adult about the situation.