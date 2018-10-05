James Charles Responds To Claims Kylie Jenner Unfollowed Him On Instagram
There's been a lot of misinformation out there
James Charles has hit back at reports Kylie Jenner unfollowed him on Instagram amid his very public feud with Tati Westbrook.
The YouTuber has set the record straight on a bunch of rumours that have been flying around in the past week; including a particular story that claimed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had cut all ties with him.
ICYMI, the internet exploded from the inside out when Tati published a video accusing him of lying about a vitamin brand deal and manipulating people’s sexuality for his own benefit.
Having published a systematic takedown of all the allegations levelled against him, the 19-year-old decided to head to Kylie’s skincare launch party and even shared a picture of the duo posing together.
When one fan responded: “But she unfollowed you lol,” he replied: “She never followed in the first place lol stop believing everything you read on the internet.”
As for why he’s still spending time on social-media: “I said I wouldn’t be filming for a bit and would pop in on my other socials, point being to focus on living rather than forcing content.
James added: “Healing for me consists of doing things that make me happy, such as playing with makeup & being social, instead of laying in bed all day.”
Gaining *all* his lost subscribers back and attending Kylie’s party in the space of one week? Name a more unexpected comeback.