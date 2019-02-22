Jordyn Woods Addresses Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama For The First Time



Jordyn Woods has spoken up for the first time about rumours she’s been secretly hooking up with Tristan Thompson and we have to point out that she’s not denied a single thing about the story.

ICYMI, Kylie Jenner’s BFF hit the headlines recently after it was claimed she was all over Khloe Kardashian’s man at a house party over the weekend. From there, the internet has jumped to all kinds of conclusions about what actually went on during that fateful night.

Giphy

The 21-year-old has now broken her silence on the cheating speculation after attending the launch party for her false lash range with Eylure.

In a video uploaded to an Instagram account called Kylie Snapchat, Jordyn can be seen giving a small speech to the crowd in which she acknowledges that the last few days have been pretty damn eventful.

Getty

"Through everything that's been going on, you know it's been real, and Eylure has been super real,” she said.

Well, it certainly *has* been real. In the absolute worst way.

This comes amid reports that Jordyn has moved out of Kylie’s house and is apparently remorseful about everything that’s happened.

“[She] is "living her worst nightmare. She's completely distraught and knows she has lost everything. Her life will never be the same."

E! are reporting that Jordyn has apologised “profusely” to Khloe, Kylie, and even Kris Jenner, but we have a funny feeling the Kardashian-Jenner clan won’t be hugely forgiving of her actions.