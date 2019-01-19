Kylie Jenner

Justin Bieber Wants An Invitation To Kylie Jenner’s Ridiculously Lavish Beach Break

Don't we all?

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 10:25

Kylie Jenner is currently soaking up the sunshine on a beach break alongside BFF Jordyn Woods and it turns out even the biggest names in Hollywood are envious of her lifestyle. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has shared several shots of her holiday in the past few days, with one particular image of an infinity pool leaving Justin Bieber feeling pretty damn jealous.

don’t ever wanna leave
View this post on Instagram

don’t ever wanna leave

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

"Don’t ever wanna leave," she captioned the shot, as the 24-year-old responded that an invite probably wouldn’t have gone amiss: “Wow lucky where's the invite to Hails and I.”

"Loll you love birds can come next time,” she replied.

Instagram

Pictures from social-media have shown baby Stormi Webster looking like a bundle of cuteness on the beach, with “hubby” Travis Scott also appearing in a couple of family pictures. 

The whole trip is said to be an occasion to mark their daughter’s upcoming first birthday, with Kylie previously admitting that she started wrapping presents as soon as 2019 arrived.

wish i could stop time every once in a while
View this post on Instagram

wish i could stop time every once in a while

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Earlier this year, the 21-year-old hinted that her little one would have a birthday celebration to remember: "We're halfway to a year, almost, and I'm already thinking about her first birthday and how it's gonna be epic, OK?" 

We’re dying to see what gifts Stormi will receive on Feburary 1st and have our fingers crossed the whole thing will involve a private Justin Bieber concert. 

