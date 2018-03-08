Kendall And Kylie Jenner 'Slapped With A $57,000 Fine' For Unpaid Rent?

Kendall and Kylie Jenner aren't waking up to some particularly great news this morning because the duo have reportedly been slapped with a huge fine for failing to make rent payments on their shared office space.

The reports come from an Instagram account called The Shade Room who have somehow snapped an image of the alleged eviction notice pasted on the door of their New York office.

Considering the duo are apparently worth a combined $68 million, it seems unlikely that a casual $57,000 is going to make much of a noticeable dent in their fortune.

Even so, the document reads: "PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that on or before March 15th, 2018, that being at least five (5) days from the day of service from this notice.

"Tenant must either (a) pay the total amount due owing or (b) surrender possession of the premises to the Landlord, in default of which, the Landlord will commence summary proceedings under the statute to recover possession of the Premises and to obtain such other relief as is permitted by the law."

Um, right. That doesn't sound ideal.

Of course, there's every chance this document isn't as accurate as it looks. But even if it is legit, it's not like Kendall and Kylie will be scrimping around searching for loose change to pay off the fine.