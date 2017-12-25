Kendall Jenner Shoots Kylie Jenner For 'LOVE' Comeback Cover

While Day 25 of the Kardashian Christmas Card remained bump-free, Christmas Day did bring the return of Kylie Jenner in another way.

Yesterday after Kim revealed the final Kylie-free family photo (still strange, right?), Kylie shared her gorgeous cover of LOVE magazine's 19th issue and it is a family affair.

The cover is shot by her sister Kendall Jenner and the interview was taken by her mother Kris Jenner, so we wouldn't rule out another major family announcement in the spread.

While the red-hot cover isn't the big bump reveal we're waiting for, Kylie looks absolutely stunning in the close-up shot of her smiling in a signature red lip and chunky red knitted jumper.

LOVE magazine credits Ky for doing her own make-up for the shoot, proving once again why she is dominating the beauty industry.

The (hopefully) revealing interview has been teased in the caption, as Kylie talks doing business in the industry from such a young age.

“I was just trying to keep up with myself. All businesses, every company, makes little mistakes here and there. Growing it in front of so many people all of a sudden was kind of hard.”

We really, really, really hope that the photo shoot includes the all-wanted baby bump reveal.

Come on Kylie, kick off 2018 with a bang!