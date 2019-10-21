Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about Kylie Jenner’s decision to not breastfeed baby Stormi and revealed how it gave her the confidence to do the same with her own child.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star joined sister Kourtney for a candid discussion about all things motherhood in one of her Poosh videos.

Getty

Khloe revealed that she had previously intended to breastfeed True Thompson, but – like many new mums - soon encountered difficulties with the feeding process.

Revealing that Kylie had ruled out breastfeeding from the beginning, she explained that the 22-year-old found an “awesome” alternative from overseas: "That was her [Kylie’s] choice from the start, and she found HiPP formulas from Germany.”

"True had really bad acid reflux and there’s a kind that is thick and it works to coat parts of her esophagus and stomach."

Khloe had kept her doctor in the loop during this changeover process and said that her medical team made her “feel great” about finding an alternative option.

As with anything, there were still some people who claimed that Khloe’s breastfeeding issues boiled down to “not trying hard enough,” but she has since pointed out that her daughter has been happier and healthier since switching to formula.

Although Kylie had never planned to breastfeed her baby in the first place, it’s every mum's right to choose what works best for her and her baby.