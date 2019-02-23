Khloe Kardashian Has Completely Removed Jordyn Woods From Her Good American Campaign

The latest Kardashian-Jenner drama has everybody talking because, somehow, it seems to be more shocking than the last.

Now that Jordyn Woods has made her first public appearance after the news broke of her allegedly getting intimate with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, it’s only going to get messier.

Jordyn - who is Kylie Jenner’s BFF in the whole entire world - has been involved in the campaigns for Khloe’s denim range Good American since it launched in 2016 but she has now been removed without a trace.

The model was a consistent feature of the branding alongside other close family friends including Maliki and Khadijah, who are two of Khloe’s best friends and regularly feature on the family’s string of E! shows.

Jordyn is now no longer on the brand’s website, making it further confirmation that the family seem to be completely disowning the 21-year-old.

In addition to her photos being removed from the brand images, her own 'squad' page on the Good American website has been removed. Previously, it profiled the star by saying that she "counts the Kardashian clan as her sisters".

New reports are suggesting that the family do not expect Kylie to cut Woods off, however with Kim Kardashian unfollowing her as she did Tristan after his first cheating scandal, we can imagine it’s not going to be easy for her whatever she chooses to do.

Jordyn has moved out of Kylie’s home for now after many years of living together and is currently said to be living with her mum and sister.

Meanwhile, Tristan has been kicked out of Khloe's house and is said to be living at his old house in LA. Hopefully this means she is fully calling it quits with him after she took him back following the last shocking scandal that saw him cheat on her while she was in labour with their daughter True.

What will happen next? You can never be sure with this family but we’re sure we’ll hear all about it soon enough.