Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Kim is on a roll today.

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 16:19

Kim Kardashian is fed up of people hijacking her sisters' pregnancy announcements and has hit out at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer who seemingly jumped the gun in confirming Khloe's happy news.

Let's all get checking out a load of reality star pregnanices literally none of us saw coming...

Just this morning, Kim leapt to the defense of Caitlyn Jenner after a bunch of reports surfaced that she was "shocked and disappointment" by claims that youngest daughter Kylie is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby.

Getty

Kim has now pointed out that only Khloe has the right to tell the world about her pregnancy if and when she chooses to do so. 

While none of the clan have confirmed or denied the reports, a producer of their E! series took to Instagram to offer his congratulations to Khloe. 

"Congrats my beautiful Khloe! You will be a great mom! God bless you all three! Mwah!!!" Jeff Jenkins wrote.

Taylor Hill/Getty

But Kim is pretty much done with all the speculation about Khloe's womb.

"Let me just say this... People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH," she wrote.

Oh, and Khloe went right ahead and favourited the tweet. So it sounds like literally none of the Kardashian gang are ready to make any comment about the influx of babies set to join their dynasty.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

Camila Cabello Is Nominated For A Latin Grammy Award

'Love Drought' Is Michelle Obama's Favourite Song from Lemonade

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Justin Timberlake Might Be Doing The Super Bowl Next Year

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

The Trailer For 'ANNIHILATION' Starring Natalie Portman Is Here And It Looks Incredible

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

The Ultimate Coat And Jacket Edit For AW17

Bella Thorne’s Most ‘You Ok Hun?’ Moments

Demi Lovato Teases Two Amazing Songs from Tell Me You Love Me on Instagram

YTer Katie Snooks Hints She's Been Scouted For Love Island 2018

Minecraft Story Mode

This New Minecraft Update Just Might Be The Best One Yet!

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach's Charlotte Dawson Breaks Down In Tears During First Ever Tattoo Session

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

Little Mix

Little Mix Now Have A Massive 10 Million Followers on Twitter

Stormzy Premieres Incredible 'Gang Signs & Prayer' Film

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

We Didn't Think We Needed A Game Like This Until RIGHT NOW

Bruce Willis Is Returning For Another Die Hard Movie

More From Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian Hits Out At False Speculation About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Absolutely Glowing In New Video As She's Joined By Reported Baby Daddy Travis Scott

Celebrity

All The Times Kylie Jenner Proved She's The Queen Of Selfies

Kylie Jenner

Times Kylie Jenner Proved She's The Queen Of Selfies

People Are Hijacking Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Tweets To Remind Us All About Actual News

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott

Fans Think They've Worked Out The Exact Day Kylie Jenner May Have Told Travis Scott She's Pregnant

Celebrity

Kris Jenner Is Keeping Pretty Coy About Those Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Reports

Tyga Snapchats about Kylie Jenner&#039;s rumoured pregnancy &quot;that&#039;s my kids&quot;

Tyga Snapchats ‘That’s My Kid’ About Kylie Jenner’s Rumoured Pregnancy

Is this proof Kylie Jenner is pregnant?

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant And Expecting A Baby With Travis Scott

10 Celeb Beauty Lines You Need To Try

Kylie Jenner Wishes She Could Take Back That 'Embarrassing' KUWTK Stripper Pole Moment

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Stephen Bear Opens Up About His Secret Tattoo In Honour Of Charlotte Crosby

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Devastating Boob Job Scars As She Breaks Down In Tears Over Trolls

Sophie Kasaei Is 'Sick' Of Looking At Pictures Taken Before Her Body Transformation

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Hints He Necked On With Abbie Holborn Because She C*ck Blocked Him With Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Love Island's Chris Hughes Ruthlessly Exposes 'Flirty Texts' Katie Price Sent Him Behind Olivia Attwood's Back

Caitlyn Jenner's Rep Confirms That Kylie Jenner IS Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Struggled With Excess Drinking And Mental Health Issues During One Direction

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

Kim Kardashian Hits Out At False Speculation About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

You'll Never Guess Where Marnie Simpson Is Getting Laser Hair Removal