Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian is fed up of people hijacking her sisters' pregnancy announcements and has hit out at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer who seemingly jumped the gun in confirming Khloe's happy news.

Just this morning, Kim leapt to the defense of Caitlyn Jenner after a bunch of reports surfaced that she was "shocked and disappointment" by claims that youngest daughter Kylie is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby.

Kim has now pointed out that only Khloe has the right to tell the world about her pregnancy if and when she chooses to do so.

While none of the clan have confirmed or denied the reports, a producer of their E! series took to Instagram to offer his congratulations to Khloe.

"Congrats my beautiful Khloe! You will be a great mom! God bless you all three! Mwah!!!" Jeff Jenkins wrote.

But Kim is pretty much done with all the speculation about Khloe's womb.

"Let me just say this... People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH," she wrote.

Oh, and Khloe went right ahead and favourited the tweet. So it sounds like literally none of the Kardashian gang are ready to make any comment about the influx of babies set to join their dynasty.