Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner After She's Slated For Being Called 'Self-Made' By Forbes

Kylie's big sister has spoken.

Monday, July 16, 2018 - 10:06

Last week Kylie Jenner graced the cover of Forbes magazine after being recognised by them as one of the "richest self-made" women in America, and now Kim Kardashian has defended her little sister's title.

Ky is worth a cool $900 million following the success of her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, but the term "self-made" caused a bit of upset for some.

Hit play on the video to see Stormi Webster's cutest baby snaps ever...

A few people felt that to imply her fortune and success is completely down to her is a little generous considering she was born into wealth and fame.

But now Ky's big sis has come out fighting for her.

Instagram/KimKardashian

Chatting to Refinery29, Kim said: "I really didn’t get it, because she is 'self-made' — we are all 'self-made."

She added: "What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense... I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I've seen the complete opposite."

Copyright/Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that she was super proud of her sis for taking “an insecurity of hers and [figuring] out how to make a really successful business off of it.”

While Kimmy didn't get specific, it's pretty obvs she's talking about Kylie's famously filler-plumped lips (which she's just had dissolved).

Instagram/KylieJenner

Insinuating that Kylie has had less help from The Bank Of Mum And Dad than most would imagine, she added: "Me, Kylie, not one [of the siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice."

Whether or not you agree that Kylie is "self-made", it's pretty clear she's worked damn hard for her success.

