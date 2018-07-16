Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner After She's Slated For Being Called 'Self-Made' By Forbes
Kylie's big sister has spoken.
Last week Kylie Jenner graced the cover of Forbes magazine after being recognised by them as one of the "richest self-made" women in America, and now Kim Kardashian has defended her little sister's title.
Ky is worth a cool $900 million following the success of her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, but the term "self-made" caused a bit of upset for some.
A few people felt that to imply her fortune and success is completely down to her is a little generous considering she was born into wealth and fame.
But now Ky's big sis has come out fighting for her.
Chatting to Refinery29, Kim said: "I really didn’t get it, because she is 'self-made' — we are all 'self-made."
She added: "What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense... I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I've seen the complete opposite."
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that she was super proud of her sis for taking “an insecurity of hers and [figuring] out how to make a really successful business off of it.”
While Kimmy didn't get specific, it's pretty obvs she's talking about Kylie's famously filler-plumped lips (which she's just had dissolved).
Insinuating that Kylie has had less help from The Bank Of Mum And Dad than most would imagine, she added: "Me, Kylie, not one [of the siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice."
Whether or not you agree that Kylie is "self-made", it's pretty clear she's worked damn hard for her success.