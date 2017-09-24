Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner Is Keeping Pretty Coy About Those Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Reports

The momager isn't giving much away

Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 11:47

The reality world has been rocked by reports that Kylie Jenner could be pregnant with her first child.

The rumour mill has been going into overdrive since TMZ and Page6 suggested the 20-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been knocked up by her boyfriend Travis Scott.

And now Kylie’s mum, Kris Jenner, has discussed the rumours – and hasn’t exactly confirmed or denied if they are true.

"I just woke up this morning," Kris told The Cut on Saturday.

"She's not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening,” she continued.

"Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment," the momager added.

If Kylie really is pregnant, her child would have some pretty cool cousins – including North West and Penelope Disick.

Kris Jenner Is Keeping Pretty Coy About Those Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Reports

